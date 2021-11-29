RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

TECNO, Samsung Electronics and DXOMARK Forecast Mobile Camera Trends 2022 at A Counterpoint Webinar

During a webinar entitled “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk”, experts in the field of optical imaging technology along with leading industry research analysts discussed how camera systems are evolving, and how they have become critical for OEMs as consumers place increasing importance on image capture.

Mobile camera trends such as the combination of quality image sensors and advanced software algorithms, light sensitivity, image and video stabilization, continuous lossless zoom has been highlighted by these industry players.

The webinar was organized by leading technology research firm Counterpoint, included guest speakers from TECNO, a global smartphone brand focusing on rapid-growth emerging markets, Samsung Electronics, a global leader in semiconductor, telecommunication, digital media and digital convergence technologies, and DXOMARK, an internationally renowned testing agency specializing in cameras, audio, displays, and batteries for consumer electronics.

Hosted by Counterpoint Research’s Peter Richardson, VP of Research, speakers Tarun Pathak, Hervé Macudzinski, Pan Xuebao, and Jimmy Hsu shared their insights on camera innovation, market trends, and the latest developments in imaging technology.

Tarun Pathak, research director for smartphones at Counterpoint, highlighted that burgeoning mid-end smartphones across both developed and emerging markets like Africa, Latin America and India will help to quad camera and above form factors to dominate. Mr. Pathak also sees “the combination of quality image sensors and advanced software algorithms is allowing brands to deliver great imaging experiences across all smartphone price points.”

DXOMARK’s Hervé Macudzinski, Image Science Director and Product Owner of DXOMARK observed that smartphones today help bring DSLR capture quality and pro photographer’s skills into the hands of consumers. Further, he sees low-light imaging as a priority for devices in the highly competitive $400-$600 price bands – where significant improvements can be made.

Samsung Electronics’ VP and Head of R&D, Pan Xuebao, believes “We’re close to the point where smartphone brands can now deliver DSLR-grade photography in the hands of customers.” He mentioned Samsung’s Tetra and Nona technology is bringing great performance across both bright and low light conditions by providing a bigger canvas to capture more light, while allowing smaller pixels for higher definition. Speed is also prioritized, with ISOCELL bringing faster autofocus capabilities. ”

Jimmy Hsu, Senior Product Manager of TECNO Image Technology, mentioned that demand for more diverse features and personalization could drive demand for ToF (time of flight) and DVS (dynamic vision sensor), which would help smartphone cameras rivals and outperform specialized cameras. TECNO already focuses on personalization, with advances in dark complexion imaging aimed at users across key markets in Africa, India and other regions, and he highlighted recent achievements and breakthroughs regarding light sensitivity, image and video stabilization, zoom and high-resolution – powered by technologies such as RGBW and G+P, Sensor Shift and telescopic lenses. He promised some of these new technologies are slated for TECNO’s new products in 2022. Mr. Hsu emphasized that “TECNO always aims to provide an excellent photo and video experience through constant innovation and a deep understanding of consumer needs.”

Media representatives and industry players from Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US also participated in the webinar, sharing their questions with the speakers on topics that interest tech-savvy mobile users and photo enthusiasts globally.

The webinar highlighted future mobile camera imaging technology trends and set expectations of the application of these imaging technologies for global markets and consumers, paving the way for further long-term smartphone imaging developments.

