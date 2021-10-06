The Republic of Gabon deposits the instrument of ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

To date, eighteen (18) member states have ratified the AMA Treaty and fourteen (14) of these have deposited the instruments of ratification to the Commission. The AMA Treaty will enter into Force 30 days upon the deposit of the 15thinstrument of ratification at the Commission.

Pending the deposit of the 15thinstrument of ratification, the Commission has invited member states to submit proposals for the hosting of the Africa Medicines Agency Headquarters. The Commission has also further extended the deadline for submission of interest to host the AMA up to 15thOctober 2021, as per the ruling of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) on 6thSeptember 2021. The Commission expects to have the established AMA in 2022.

The African Union Commission encourages all its Member States to sign and ratify the Treaty for the establishment of AMA in the interest of public health, safety and security. The Treaty is available for signature at the Headquarters of the Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.