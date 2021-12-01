T?KA Supports Agricultural Development in Somalia

In 2020, TİKA provided tractors and other agricultural machinery and equipment to farmers affiliated with CSET as part of the Agricultural Development Project,” which was implemented to ensure agricultural development in the South-West State of Somalia, increase crop yield and quality in agricultural production, and take measures against current and future instances of famine due to geographical and climatic conditions in the region.

As the continuation of the first project, certified seeds (Sorghum, Corn, and Cowpea) and chemical fertilizers were provided to 100 small-scale farmers affiliated with CSET in Baidoa.

The delivery ceremony of the project was held by TİKA and CSET in Baidoa.

The ceremony was attended by Hassan Said Ali, Minister of State for the Interior and Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the South-West State of Somalia; Maryan Adan Amin, Director of Social Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Federal Republic of Somalia; Mohamed Jabril Haji, Deputy Mayor of Baidoa; Dr. Khalid Omar Ali, Executive Director at CSET; İlhami Turus, TİKA’s Coordinator in Mogadishu; Uğur Birlik, TİKA’s Assistant Coordinator in Mogadishu; and the beneficiaries of the project.

The project aimed to support farmers, one of the most vulnerable groups in this field, and help them improve their ability to adapt to the challenges of increasing inputs. The project will also contribute to the prevention of drought and famine in the region.

