RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

T?KA Supports the Namibia Press Agency

Authors:

APO Importer

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided technical equipment to the Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA).

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)

The Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA) has been operating as the national news agency in the Republic of Namibia since 1991 and is responsible for the collection and distribution of international and national news stories.

Recommended articles

NAMPA provides its subscribers with news photos and videos on economic, social, cultural, and political issues and makes its news stories and images available to the public on various social media platforms.

The audiovisual equipment such as cameras, computers, and sound systems delivered by TİKA with a ceremony increased NAMPA’s news production capacity and enabled the agency to publish images on various social media platforms and to broadcast live over the Internet.

At the ceremony, Emma Theofelus, Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, and Technology of Namibia, stressed the importance of making information available to the public and thanked TİKA and the people of Turkey for their support.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Media files

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Trending

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Summit concludes with a call for action to reinvent the response to the HIV pandemic and end AIDS in Western and Central Africa

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

EU-Africa Green Talks in Madrid: A green future for Africa

European Investment Bank (EIB)