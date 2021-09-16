RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Ugo Obasi joins Ingenico to drive new business in Nigeria and West Africa

Ingenico ( www.Ingenico.com ), a Worldline brand, has appointed Ugo Obasi as its new Area Business Head for Anglophone West Africa . Ugo's arrival is an important step in Ingenico's strategic expansion into the West African market where he will oversee the execution of the business plan.

With over 17 years’ experience across several fields, including Information Technology, Banking and Payments, Ugo will bring his strong business development and leadership skills to this newly created position.

In his role, Ugo will report to Christian Bwakira , Managing Director for Middle East &amp; Africa, and will lead Ingenico’s go to market proposition and channel development activities within Nigeria and other Anglophone West African markets.

Ingenico is placing a strong focus on proximity to its customers to sustain their development. Commenting on Ugo’s appointment, Christian Bwakira stated:

“Nigeria has always been a market strongly driven by innovation. We are very happy to have Ugo onboard to bring his valuable experience in payment which I believe will help us to better support our customers, even on the most complex projects.”

Ugo has a Bachelor of Science degree in Banking and Finance from Abia State University and a Master of Science degree in Management from the University of Lagos. He has attended several Executive Management Development Programs in leading institutions including the prestigious Crestcom Bullet Proof Manager Program and is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

