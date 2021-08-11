UNMISS peacekeepers continue routine patrols across Western Equatoria

To ensure tensions do not escalate yet again, UNMISS peacekeepers are intensively patrolling, not just in and around Tambura, but across the state.

One such assessment team from the UN Peacekeeping missionon a routine monitoring visit to villagessome 40 kilometers east of the state’s capital, Yambio, spoke to community members and listened to their concerns.

“This year’s harvest has been poor which means we will go hungry next year. Our children lack proper schools and learn under trees with the help of volunteer teachers from our community,” revealed Yunis Baba from Bazungua village.

Additionally, duringtheir visits to numerous villages, the assessment teamrecorded cases of juvenile rape plus an increase in early and unwanted pregnancies among schoolchildren. According to communities, this is a direct result of school closures due to COVID-19 pandemic.

For peacekeepers, engaging with local communities while on patrol is perhaps the best way to get an accurate snapshot of general security conditions and humanitarian needs of civilians.

“We are here to detect any possibility of conflict and deter any potential threat to the lives of people living in these villages. Routine patrols also enable us to identify gaps in necessary services, advocate for these voids to be filled by our humanitarian partners and ensure all communities can live sustainably and peacefully,” explains Thomas Bazawi, a Protection, Transition and Relief Officer working with UNMISS.

“We have listened to various communities and noted the issues faced by them. By working together with our partners, we hope to be able to make a difference in their lives,” he adds.

Yurii Makarenko, a United Nations Police (UNPOL) officer echoes Mr. Bazawi: “Peace cannot be achieved alone; it requires partnerships to make a positive change in any society. We have been working with our counterparts in the South Sudan National Police Service, sharing experiences and building their skills and capability to serve and protect local communities across the state.”

