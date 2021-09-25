U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

At the request of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service to help address some of the country’s most critical national security priorities, the CJIS agents scanned and digitized nearly 70,000 criminal fingerprint records, some dating back as far as the 1960s, to begin the first phase of the database system. Future activities will include an assessment of Lesotho’s forensic lab, the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation, and additional skills training, all moving toward the goal of standing up a modernized digital database.