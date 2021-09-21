U.S. Government Supports Local Research to Improve Malaria Treatment and Maternal and Child Health

The first study is focused on the effectiveness of anti-malaria medicines and treatments. It will focus on understanding the resistance to antimalarial medications byPlasmodium falciparum– the parasite responsible for the most serious cases of malaria in Mozambique.The second study will focus on the impact that the pneumococcal vaccine has had on rates of pneumonia, meningitis, sepsis, and other related infections in children. It will monitor the effect recent changes to the national immunization schedule for the pneumococcal vaccine have had on rates of related diseases. CISM will collaborate with the National Malaria Control Program, the National Directorate of Public Health, provincial and district health facilities, and other research and academic institutions to conduct and share the results of these studies, resulting in improved patient care.