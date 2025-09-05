The Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), held in Algiers, Algeria, officially opened on September 4, with significant announcements and notable events set to shape Africa's trade landscape.

One of the key highlights was the launch of Dangote Day, which celebrated the significant role of Dangote Group in boosting intra-African trade and industrial development.

IATF2025, co-convened by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, has already set ambitious goals.

The Intra-African Trade Fair 2025

It is projected to facilitate trade and investment deals worth over US$44 billion during the event.

Over 2,000 exhibitors from around the world are participating, with 48 African countries taking part, marking the largest representation in the event’s history since its inception in 2018.

The opening ceremony was graced by African and Caribbean leaders, business executives, and high-ranking officials.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in his address, stressed the importance of enhancing intra-African trade by improving connectivity and addressing infrastructure gaps.

He highlighted regional infrastructure projects like the Trans-Saharan Road, Algeria Gas Pipe, and optical fibre projects to boost the region’s energy needs and digital sovereignty.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the IATF2025 Advisory Council, emphasized the transformational nature of IATF, calling it a key platform for accelerating Africa’s trade and investment flows.

He also pointed to major successes, including the $2.9 billion Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (Rufiji Dam) in Tanzania, one of the largest intra-African energy projects.

Intra-African Trade Fair 2027

Another exciting announcement was the unveiling of the host country for IATF 2027, with Nigeria accepting the mantle to host the next edition, continuing the tradition of rotating the event across the continent.

The fair’s program includes notable days such as the Global Africa Diaspora Day, Arise Industrialisation Day, and Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), alongside the Dangote Pavilion, which showcases industrial champions from the continent.

The event also features a significant focus on youth entrepreneurship through the AU Youth Start-Up platform.