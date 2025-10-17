National carrier Kenya Airways has announced an increase in flight frequency to Kisumu over the weekend to cater for a surge in travel demand following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The airline, which flew Mr Odinga's remains into the country under the special call sign 'RAO001', is adding flights and upgrading aircraft to accommodate the high number of travellers heading to the region to pay their last respects.

RAO 001

The move comes after the airline flew Mr Odinga’s body from India to Nairobi on Thursday, a flight that was symbolically renamed 'RAO001' in honour of the late statesman .

Now, to facilitate the travel of mourners to Mr Odinga’s home region, Kenya Airways has significantly boosted its capacity on the Kisumu route.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the airline confirmed the adjustments to its schedule, stating, "We’ve increased our flight frequency to Kisumu over the weekend to accommodate the high travel demand. We remain committed to ensuring seamless travel for all our guests."

He died in my arms - Winnie Odinga narrates Raila's final moments [Video] It was reported that Raila Odinga collapsed at a hospital in India, but the family has dispelled those claims

3 extra flights, 5 upgraded to 737's

The changes, effective from Friday, October 17, include the addition of two extra flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The additional Friday flight KQ656 will depart at 1330 HRS, and flight KQ658 will depart at 1900 HRS.

On Saturday, October 18, an additional morning flight, KQ650, has been scheduled for 0650 HRS.

Furthermore, the 0805 HRS flight, KQ654, will be operated using a larger Boeing 737 aircraft to increase passenger capacity.

The upgrades will continue through Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, 19 October, both flight KQ654 at 0805 HRS and flight KQ671 at 1900 HRS will be serviced by the Boeing 737.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, flights KQ654 and KQ670 have also been upgraded to the Boeing 737.

Why upgrade?

The increased capacity is a direct response to the thousands of Kenyans travelling to Kisumu and the surrounding areas for the funeral proceedings of Mr Odinga , who passed away earlier this week at the age of 80.

Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga

ADVERTISEMENT

His death has seen an outpouring of grief from across the nation, with many seeking to travel to his ancestral home to bid farewell.

The use of the 'RAO001' call sign for the repatriation flight was a widely commended gesture, seen as a fitting tribute to a figure who played a central role in Kenyan politics for decades .

The additional flights and larger aircraft will provide much-needed capacity for dignitaries, family members, and the general public to travel to Nyanza for the final rites.