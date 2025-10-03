African countries Kenyans can sell, export goods duty-free

As Kenya's trade relationships with African countries evolve, several preferential trade agreements now offer Kenyan exporters duty-free and quota-free access to lucrative markets.

These agreements open doors to new opportunities, but Kenyan businesses must navigate a complex mix of opportunities and challenges.

Here’s a look at the duty-free export opportunities Kenyan goods can take advantage of within Africa, focusing on the AfCFTA and East African Community (EAC) agreements.

Traders in a market

COMESA

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) offers Kenyan exporters duty-free and quota-free access to a market of over 500 million people across 21 countries.

Apart from the well-known exports like tea, coffee, horticulture, and processed foods, other key products include textiles and garments, cement and construction materials, and pharmaceuticals.

The country also exports chemicals, fertilisers, and leather products such as shoes and bags.

Agricultural machinery, livestock products like meat and dairy, are also products that businesses can find opportunities in.

Additionally, Kenya’s beauty and personal care products, along with furniture and wood products, have a growing demand in regional markets.

By expanding into these sectors, they can diversify their markets and strengthen their presence across Africa.

Tea-for-export in Uganda

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Kenya's participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which covers 54 African nations, has opened the door for duty-free access to a market of over 1.3 billion people.

Since its ratification in 2020, Kenyan goods have had easier access to major African markets like South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Egypt.

The Afreximbank has projected that the full implementation of the AfCFTA could boost intra-African trade by 35% by 2045, highlighting the importance of continued efforts to reduce trade barriers and enhance regional integration.

Key Products with Duty-Free Access: Kenyan exports such as tea, coffee, textiles, cement, and pharmaceuticals are among the major beneficiaries of this preferential trade.

The reduced tariffs enable Kenyan businesses to be more competitive in these growing African markets, particularly in agriculture and manufactured goods.

However, the AfCFTA isn’t without its challenges.

Non-tariff barriers, like customs delays, infrastructure constraints, and regulatory differences across countries, can complicate trade, even though tariffs are lower or eliminated altogether.

Examples of Countries Kenyan Businesses can Export Goods to

Ghana

Kenya has significantly benefited from duty-free access to the Ghanaian market, with key exports including tea, coffee, and cement.

But the opportunities don't end there. Kenya's growing horticultural sector, including avocados, flowers, and vegetables, is finding increasing demand in Ghana, one of West Africa's most dynamic markets.

Ghana offers Kenyan exporters access to other West African countries as well, thanks to its strategic location within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is linked to AfCFTA.

A busy cargo port

South Africa

As Africa's most advanced economy, South Africa provides an excellent opportunity for Kenyan manufacturers and agricultural exporters.

Kenyan textiles, apparel, and processed foods have access to this duty-free market, but competition from South Africa's local industries is a real challenge.

With an established consumer base, South Africa presents opportunities for Kenyan exporters in high-demand sectors such as automotive parts, agriculture, and beverages.

Yet, the South African market also demands strict regulatory compliance, which can delay exports.

Nigeria is Africa’s Largest Consumer Market

Nigeria’s 200 million-strong population offers a massive market for Kenyan goods, particularly in agriculture.

Kenyan tea, coffee, and horticultural products enjoy duty-free entry under the AfCFTA agreement.

Kenya can also explore construction materials like cement and building machinery, as Nigeria’s growing infrastructure projects require substantial imports.

Egypt

Kenya's exports, including tea, coffee, and flowers, also benefit from duty-free access to Egypt, one of North Africa's largest markets.

Egypt serves as a vital trade hub, connecting Africa to the Middle East, providing Kenyan exporters with a bridge to wider markets.

Kenyan avocados, mangoes, and horticulture are in growing demand in Egypt, and there are also emerging opportunities in textiles and manufactured goods.

President William Ruto, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (left) during the 23rd Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State in Arusha, Tanzania on November 24, 2023.

Regional Opportunities Under the EAC Framework

As part of the East African Community (EAC), Kenya enjoys duty-free trade with its neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya is one of the region’s largest exporters, sending cement, beverages, and processed foods to these markets.

Uganda presents a strong demand for agricultural exports such as maize, beans, and tea, while Tanzania is a growing market for construction materials like cement, steel, and machinery.

However, informal trade practices, political tensions , and infrastructural challenges still exist in some of these markets.

While the EAC framework generally promotes smooth trade, occasional challenges arise that require diplomatic engagement.

A recent example is the "Business Licensing (Prohibition of Business Activities for Non-Citizens) Order, 2025," which was published by the United Republic of Tanzania on July 28, 2025.

Initially, Kenya raised concerns that this order was inconsistent with the EAC Common Market Protocol, particularly the articles that guarantee the free movement of people and the right for citizens of member states to establish businesses.

However, following bilateral talks, the Tanzanian government gave assurances that no Kenyan businesses had been affected by the order and would not be affected in the future.

Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs, Dr Caroline Karugu, welcomed this assurance and reaffirmed the two nations' commitment to resolving issues through dialogue.

"Kenyans engaging in legitimate business activities in the United Republic of Tanzania are therefore assured that they should continue to run their businesses without fear of interference," she said.

Maximising the Benefits

To maximise the benefits of COMESA, AfCFTA and EAC, Kenyan businesses should diversify exports to include high-demand products such as processed foods, textiles, machinery, and agriculture.



They should also meet regulatory standards in different markets to ensure smoother trade flows, especially in South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt.

It is important to engage in regional trade forums to address logistical and non-tariff barriers that hinder trade within the EAC and AfCFTA regions.

Kenya's horticultural goods ready for export

Navigating Challenges in the African Export Landscape

Despite the promising opportunities for Kenyan exporters in Africa, there are several challenges that need to be navigated carefully.

One of the primary obstacles is infrastructure deficits. Poor road and port infrastructure in some countries can delay shipments, leading to increased costs and inefficiencies.

These logistical challenges make it difficult to get goods to market in a timely and cost-effective manner, particularly in regions that are heavily reliant on road transport for distribution.

Another significant challenge is the presence of non-tariff barriers. Each African nation has its own set of import regulations, sanitary standards, and product certifications that exporters must comply with.

While tariffs may be reduced or eliminated under trade agreements like AfCFTA, these non-tariff barriers often still hinder the smooth flow of goods.

Regulatory complexities remain a major issue, as countries adopt different timelines and procedures for implementing AfCFTA protocols.

This uneven application of rules can create uncertainty for Kenyan exporters, who may find it difficult to predict how their goods will be treated as they move across different markets.

These regulatory challenges, coupled with the slow pace of harmonising trade procedures, may affect the growth of Kenya’s exports under the agreement.

In order to overcome these barriers, Kenyan businesses will need to remain adaptable and vigilant, continuously monitoring changes in local regulations and infrastructure while seeking out solutions to streamline logistics and compliance processes.