Aptitude tests, panel interviews, and other recruitment assessments are key to screening candidates before settling on a new hire.

Companies have found various ways to zero in on the perfect fit for the roles they'd like to fill, sometimes this means a custom method that gives candidates a taste of the company culture while confirming that the right candidate got the job.

For Charles Thuo, founder and CEO of East African logistics company Apexloads , the true test is having prospective and new team members read three books which he outlines in

I'm big on lifelong learning, you learn something with every new day. And I always tell everyone who works or wishes to work at Apexloads that there are three books you must read and do this even before you join because they are part of orientation.

1. Learning to ask good questions from 'The Mom Test'

The first is a 2013 book by Rob Fitzpatrick titled 'The Mom Test'. The book's sub-title further elaborates: "How to talk to customers & learn if your business is a good idea when everyone is lying to you."

Thuo recommends this book not only for his employees but also for all entrepreneurs especially in East Africa. Having succeeded as a tech founder, he believes that many startups fail as a result of not conducting sufficient market research or expecting an idea that worked elsewhere to work in Africa.

The tech founder believes such pitfalls can be avoided by asking the right questions to gather relevant information.

Say you have a business idea and you share it with your mom, of course your mom loves you and she will tell you that it's a great idea even if it is not. But what 'The Mom Test' teaches you is to ask good questions such that even your mom can't lie to you. It's a great book that can teach you how to talk to people, get actionable information and how to stay on topic.

2. Optimising processes with 'Atomic Habits'

Having previously worked as a Boeing engineer and combat engineer for the United States Army, the tech founder has come to appreciate the benefits of setting up processes that work.

He recommends reading the New York Times Bestseller 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear to learn the impact of

There isn't a secret to succeeding in life, it is simply about having the right processes. For example, if you have a sink full of dishes, it will take you an hour to clear them. But if you created a habit where you clean an item after using it then you will never have a sink full of dishes. The 'Atomic Habit' now teaches how to come up with these systems.

3. Time management using 'The 80/20 Principle'

To work for this East African CEO, you will also need to read 'The 80/20 Principle' by Richard Koch. A book he believes can equip anyone with the kind of thinking needed to maximise the effort they put into an endeavour, especially business.

Most people will say they ran out of time to do what they set out to do but in fact, they have an abundance of time they just don't know how to manage it. The 80/20 Principle, which is also called the Pareto Principle, teaches you that.

Why a culture of good ideas matters

As a tech entrepreneur, Thuo has also adopted a style of leadership that seeks to identify and execute the best ideas from his team at Apexloads.

I've had to change a decision because one of my team members had a better idea. It doesn't matter if I'm the CEO, if you have a better idea then that's what wins. And especially if you are one of the people on the ground because you are the best person to come up with a solution, it's empowering.