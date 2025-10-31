How Kenya’s creators are working smarter, not harder with AI this festive season

Kenya’s content scene is gearing up for its busiest season yet, but this year, the hustle looks a little different.



The days of long editing hours, manual research, and last-minute panic shoots are giving way to a new creative rhythm, one powered by artificial intelligence.

With Google’s Gemini leading the charge through its #CreateTheSeason campaign, some of Kenya’s top creators are discovering just how much faster and smarter they can work when AI becomes part of the creative process.

A new kind of creative hustle

In Kenya, December is the season when creators make their biggest impact. Brands are rolling out campaigns and audiences are more active online. But this time, instead of burning out juggling scripts, shoot plans, and editing marathons, creators are letting AI handle the heavy lifting.

Lifestyle creator Sharon K Mwangi , known for her stylish holiday looks, used Gemini and its image tool Nano Banana to generate a festive lookbook in minutes, a process that used to take her a full day. Similarly, travel influencer Adam Maina used Deep Research, one of Gemini’s key tools, to map out a detailed multi-stop itinerary across Kenya, complete with a packing list, content plan, and even potential shoot locations, all in one session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tools behind the transformation

Google’s new campaign showcases how its Gemini AI suite can turn an idea into polished content in minutes. Each tool is designed to simplify a step in the creative process from concept to execution.

Deep Research condenses hours of planning into structured content outlines and creative briefs.

Gemini Live acts as a real-time assistant that gives live suggestions on lighting, camera angles, or outfits through voice and camera interaction.

Nano Banana , an image generation and editing tool, allows creators to build moodboards and visual concepts without needing a designer.

Veo3 produces crisp, short video clips ideal for Reels and TikToks, while Storybook turns personal photos and prompts into narrated digital stories perfect for family or brand content.

According to Janet Kemboi, Google Africa’s Head of Communications and Public Affairs, this isn’t just about new gadgets.

We see AI being a critical force in supercharging the creative process for digital content creators in Africa. It expands and deepens each stage of the process, bringing African creatives closer to what they love doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

When speed meets storytelling

The shift isn’t just about saving time, it's about how creators think.



For Tara Nicole, who runs a mobile bar business and creates event concept videos, Gemini’s Veo3 helped her visualise festive setups before even buying a prop. Similarly, digital storyteller Eli Mwenda used Nano Banana to bring his vision of a fully festive home to life from décor ideas to colour schemes in just minutes.

Levelling the playing field for new creators

The benefits aren’t limited to established names. Google is also opening up access to Gemini Pro for university students across Africa, free of charge. The goal is to democratise creative tools, giving emerging creators a chance to compete with professionals.

The festive rush has always been the proving ground for Kenya’s creators. This year, though, the game has changed.



With AI tools like Gemini compressing days of work into minutes, creators are rethinking what productivity means.

ADVERTISEMENT