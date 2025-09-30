How SMEs in Kenya can compete with corporates for top talent

In Kenya, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the economy, contributing significantly to employment and GDP.

However, one of the major challenges these businesses face is attracting and retaining top talent, especially when competing against larger corporations that have more resources and established reputations.

While corporates may have the upper hand in terms of salary packages and benefits, SMEs can adopt strategic approaches to level the playing field and tap into a pool of highly skilled professionals.

Here’s how SMEs in Kenya can compete for top talent without breaking the bank.

1. Create a Strong Employer Brand

The first step for any SME is to build an attractive employer brand. This means cultivating a workplace culture that resonates with potential employees.

In Kenya, many job seekers are looking for companies that offer growth opportunities, work-life balance, and a sense of purpose.

SMEs can stand out by focusing on creating an inclusive and supportive work environment where employees feel valued and empowered.

For instance, some SMEs in Nairobi are leveraging digital platforms to highlight their unique work culture, showcasing employee stories and celebrating achievements.

These efforts can help to position an SME as a desirable place to work, even in the shadow of bigger corporations.

2. Offer Non-Monetary Benefits

While large companies can offer lucrative salary packages, SMEs can make up for this by providing non-monetary benefits that are equally valuable.

Flexible working hours, remote work options, and additional paid leave can be a huge draw for talented candidates who value work-life balance.

Other creative perks, such as mentorship programs, professional development opportunities, and wellness initiatives, can also make an SME an attractive choice.

A growing number of SMEs in Kenya are offering innovative benefits such as wellness programs that include mental health support and team-building events.

These perks help foster a sense of community and employee well-being, which can be a significant motivator for top talent.

3. Focus on Career Development

In many larger organisations, employees may feel like they are just one cog in a massive machine. SMEs, on the other hand, have the advantage of offering a more personalised experience for employees.

With fewer hierarchical layers, employees often have the chance to take on more responsibilities and grow quickly in their roles.

SMEs can provide their staff with opportunities to build new skills and gain exposure to different areas of the business.

Offering a clear career progression plan and encouraging employees to take on challenging projects can help build loyalty and create a sense of purpose in the workplace.

4. Leverage Recruitment Strategies

SMEs should look beyond traditional recruitment channels to reach top talent.

While larger companies often have recruitment teams and strong networks, SMEs can leverage more cost-effective methods like social media, employee referrals, and networking events.

Websites like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram are powerful platforms for SMEs to showcase their company culture, post job openings, and connect with potential hires.

Additionally, collaborating with universities and training institutions in Kenya can help SMEs tap into a pool of fresh graduates eager to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. Offering internships or apprenticeship programs is another way to build a pipeline of future employees.

5. Foster an Entrepreneurial Spirit

SMEs often thrive on creativity and innovation . This culture of entrepreneurship can be particularly appealing to top talent who want to make a real impact.

Employees in SMEs have the opportunity to contribute to decisions and see the direct impact of their work.

This can be a major selling point for people looking for more than just a job; they want to feel like they are part of something special.

In addition, offering employees the chance to take ownership of projects or lead initiatives within the company can help them feel more invested in the success of the business. This entrepreneurial mindset can be a key factor in retaining top talent.

6. Promote a Positive Work Environment

Lastly, SMEs in Kenya must ensure they provide a positive, inclusive, and respectful work environment.

Top talent is increasingly seeking employers who prioritise diversity, equity, and inclusion in their hiring practices and day-to-day operations. Companies that embrace diversity and create a welcoming environment for all employees can attract a wide range of talent.

Moreover, promoting a culture of open communication and feedback can help foster trust and transparency between leadership and staff. When employees feel heard and supported, they are more likely to stay with the company for the long term.

While SMEs in Kenya may not have the same resources as large corporates, they can still compete for top talent by focusing on what makes them unique. By building a strong employer brand, offering non-monetary benefits, and fostering career development, SMEs can attract and retain the best candidates. With a focus on creating an entrepreneurial, inclusive, and growth-oriented work environment, SMEs can position themselves as employers of choice in Kenya’s competitive job market.

