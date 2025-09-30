Employer of choice: What Kenyan talent really looks for in a workplace

In Kenya's dynamic job market, employers of choice are those that meet the evolving expectations of local talent.

According to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2025 report, only 19% of Kenyan employees are actively engaged at work, with 82% either actively seeking new opportunities or open to them .

This low engagement, below the Sub-Saharan African average, underscores the need for workplaces to address key priorities identified in recent surveys and reports.

Comfortable compensation

Compensation continues to be a core factor for Kenyan professionals.

Amid economic pressures, including inflation and living costs, competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits are vital.

A 2025 BrighterMonday Kenya report highlights that financial packages, including bonuses and health coverage, remain top considerations, especially as AI threatens to automate 65% of hard skills in common jobs.

Financial stability of employers ranks highly, with surveys showing that 77% of Kenyans feel empowered in negotiations due to market competition.

In 2025, sectors like finance and ICT offer higher wages, but informal employment, accounting for 90% of new jobs in 2024, often lacks such security.

Career development

Career development opportunities are a major draw for Kenyan talent.

More than 80% are willing to reskill, with priorities on job security, learning, and advancement.

Organisations providing mentorship, training, and internal mobility see higher retention.

In 2025, skills gaps in cybersecurity (86% shortage) and cloud computing (79% shortage) emphasise the need for upskilling initiatives .

Kenyan workers value structured pathways, with top organisations outperforming peers by 13.4% in job satisfaction through embedded development cultures.

Lack of growth contributes to high turnover, as 88% of global talent leaders cite learning as a retention strategy, applicable to Kenya's context.

Work-life balance and company culture

Work-life balance and flexibility are increasingly prioritised post-pandemic.

Hybrid models enhance productivity, with 31% of workers globally leaving jobs due to inflexible benefits.

In Kenya, 28% report workplace loneliness, 23% sadness, and 32% high stress, above regional averages.

Family-friendly policies are essential, as 42% view their absence as a dealbreaker.

Flexible arrangements provide a hiring advantage in 2025.

Company culture and employee well-being form the bedrock of attraction.

Positive environments with inclusivity and recognition address leadership gaps.

Mental health support is critical for 50% of workers. Diversity matters, with 42% rejecting non-inclusive employers.

Ethical practices are preferred, as 51% avoid companies with negative societal impacts.

Feedback mechanisms boost satisfaction in leading firms.

Job security underpins these preferences in a market where 82% express intent to leave.

Employers must mitigate risks through stable practices.

To emerge as employers of choice, Kenyan organisations should focus on competitive compensation, growth opportunities, flexibility, inclusive cultures, and ethics.

Data from 2025 indicates that aligning with these drives engagement, reduces turnover, and enhances productivity for employees and businesses alike.