What to consider when buying a TV today: Essential features for 2025

As TVs become smarter, sleeker, and more powerful, choosing the right one for your home in 2025 is more than just picking the biggest screen you can afford.



With dozens of brands, features, and specifications on the market, buying a TV today can be overwhelming.



From screen size and resolution to smart capabilities and audio quality, it pays to understand what truly matters before you invest.

1. Screen size: Finding the right fit

Optimal viewing distance

When it comes to screen size, bigger isn’t always better. The ideal screen size largely depends on your viewing distance — how far you typically sit from your TV.



A good rule of thumb is to multiply the viewing distance (in inches) by 0.84 to find a comfortable screen size. For example, if you sit 6 feet (72 inches) away, a 60-inch TV would be a great fit. Larger screens are better suited for spacious rooms, while smaller screens are perfect for bedrooms or compact living areas where viewers sit closer to the screen.

Room size considerations

Don’t forget to factor in the size and layout of your room or where the television will be. A huge screen can dominate a small room, creating a cramped and uncomfortable viewing experience.



Consider where the TV will be placed, the height of your TV stand or wall mount, and the seating arrangement to find a size that complements your space.

2. Resolution: Clarity and detail

HD, 4K, and 8K explained

Resolution determines how sharp and detailed your TV’s picture will be. Today’s TVs typically offer three resolutions: HD (1080p) : Suitable for casual viewing and budget-friendly options.

4K (Ultra HD) : The current standard for most buyers, offering four times the resolution of HD for crisp, detailed visuals.

8K: The cutting-edge option, offering even higher clarity — though content availability remains limited, and prices are steep.

Importance of resolution for viewing quality

Higher resolution means greater detail and a more immersive experience, especially on larger screens.



If you're going for a TV above 50 inches, 4K should be the minimum resolution to consider. Keep in mind that resolution matters more the closer you sit to the screen.

3. Smart features: More than just TV

Built-in streaming and apps

Modern smart TVs come loaded with apps for streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, eliminating the need for external devices.



When comparing TVs, check how intuitive the interface is, how quickly it responds, and whether your favourite apps are supported.

Popular operating systems include: Google TV (formerly Android TV): Offers wide app compatibility and voice search.

Samsung Tizen and LG webOS : Known for smooth navigation and clean interfaces.

Roku TV: Great for simplicity and affordability.

Voice control and AI

Voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple’s Siri are increasingly integrated into smart TVs, allowing for hands-free control.



AI-powered TVs also offer personalised recommendations, learn your viewing habits, and optimise picture and sound settings automatically.

4. Refresh rate and motion handling

What is refresh rate?

Refresh rate, measured in hertz (Hz), refers to how many times the image on screen is updated per second.



The standard rate is 60Hz, which is sufficient for most casual viewers. However, gamers and sports fans should consider 120Hz models for smoother motion and reduced blur.

Motion handling features

Technologies such as motion smoothing, variable refresh rate (VRR), and black frame insertion enhance motion clarity. If you’re into fast-paced action or gaming, these features are worth paying attention to.

5. HDR (High Dynamic Range): Enhancing picture quality

What is HDR?

HDR enhances the contrast and colour range of your TV, making whites brighter, blacks deeper, and colours more vibrant. The most common HDR formats include: HDR10 : Standard in most TVs.

Dolby Vision : A premium format with dynamic metadata for scene-by-scene adjustments.

HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma): Used for broadcast content. Is HDR necessary? If you enjoy visually rich content such as movies or nature documentaries, HDR support will significantly enhance your viewing experience.



However, it’s most impactful when paired with a high-brightness display.

6. Audio Quality: Sound matters

Built-in audio vs External sound systems

While TV screens have improved dramatically, audio has not always kept pace. Most modern TVs have slim profiles, leaving little room for powerful speakers. If sound quality matters to you, consider investing in a soundbar or a full home theatre system.

Dolby atmos and other Audio technologies

Look out for TVs that support Dolby Atmos, which delivers immersive, three-dimensional sound. Other sound technologies like DTS:X also add depth and realism.



For smaller spaces, high-quality built-in audio might suffice, but larger rooms will benefit from external audio systems.

7. Connectivity and ports: Ensuring compatibility

HDMI and other ports

Before buying, make sure the TV has enough ports for all your devices — gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, soundbars, and streaming sticks.



HDMI 2.1 is the latest standard, offering higher bandwidth for better video and audio performance — a must for gamers. Don’t overlook other ports: USB : For media playback or powering accessories.

Bluetooth : For connecting wireless headphones or speakers.

Optical/Audio Jack: For older sound systems.

Wi-Fi and ethernet options

If you rely on streaming, a stable internet connection is vital. Dual-band Wi-Fi works for most users, but for maximum stability, especially with 4K or 8K streaming, a wired Ethernet connection is ideal.

8. Price and value for money

Budget considerations