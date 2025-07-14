Kenya has effected the removal of visa requirements for nearly all African nationals, except Somalians and Libyans, allowing stays of up to two months, while East African Community (EAC) citizens may remain for as long as six months.

Previously, most African travellers had to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online before arrival.

The ETA system, introduced in 2024, cut the cost of a tourist visa from $50 to $30 but still required visitors to apply at least three days in advance and wait for approval.

For many Kenyans, this meant that relatives or friends planning surprise visits had to coordinate travel weeks ahead, adding uncertainty for family reunions and small‑scale traders.

JKIA

The change places Kenya among a handful of African nations that already offered visa‑free access within the continent, including Ghana, Rwanda, Seychelles, the Gambia and Benin, and signals a drive to foster closer economic and social ties across Africa.

Until now, Kenya ranked 46th out of 54 countries on the African Visa Openness Index , having dropped 17 places over the last year as a result of stringent ETA requirements.

By removing pre‑arrival authorisation for most African nationals, the government aims to boost tourism revenue, simplify cross‑border trade and support regional integration.

More visitors from neighbouring states are expected at Kenya’s wildlife parks, coastal beaches and cultural festivals, offering opportunities for boda‑boda operators, small‑scale hoteliers and market traders to expand their customer base.

Farmers near border towns may also see increased demand for produce as traders move goods without extra paperwork or delays.

A Kenya Airways plane at JKIA.

This move comes amid broader efforts by the East African Community to lower barriers to movement and labour.

Easier entry for regional partners will strengthen supply chains for fresh produce and manufactured goods, and increased foot traffic at border crossings will stimulate local economies in counties such as Busia, Kisumu and Mandera.

Reasons for Somalia and Libya's exclusion

Security concerns remain the reason Somalia and Libya are excluded, reflecting ongoing challenges in those regions.

In January 2025, Kenya’s Cabinet pledged to review the exclusions if conditions improve in the two countries.

JKIA

For everyday Kenyans, the policy will make it easier to host friends and family from across Africa and allow entrepreneurs to tap into a larger customer and supplier network.

Cross‑border traders and small businesses are preparing for higher customer flow as paperwork delays disappear.

Students and academics will benefit too, since intra-Africa conferences, exchange programmes and research collaborations can proceed without the delays of visa processing.

As Kenya positions itself as an aviation and tourism hub, the new visa‑free regime for African visitors underscores the country’s commitment to open skies and open doors across the continent.