Kenya’s introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) has contributed to significant drop in visa openess ranking, going from position 29 in 2023 to 46 in 2024 according to a report by the African Development Bank.

President William Ruto, while announcing visa free travel to Kenya in 2024, introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) which allows travellers to apply for entry approval online before traveling.

While it simplifies the traditional visa process by eliminating embassy visits, it still requires pre-travel documentation such as passport scans, travel itineraries, and sometimes financial proof.

"Kenya’s requiring of an ETA before travel for most travellers from other African countries lowered the score, notwithstanding exemptions for EAC Member States," the report says.

PR Guru Gina Din commented that the ETA is perceived as a form of ‘visa’, adding another bureaucratic layer and making travel to Kenya harder, not easier.

ETA is a double-edged sword

The introduction of the ETA system has presented both advantages and challenges.

Kenya's introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system offers several distinct advantages, particularly in terms of efficiency, modernisation, and economic potential.

This system allows travellers to complete their visa application process online, providing the convenience of applying from the comfort of their homes.

By eliminating the need for physical visits to embassies, it significantly reduces waiting times and streamlines the entire procedure.

According to the Kenya Tourism Board, the country welcomed 1,027,630 international visitors, in the first six months of 2024, marking a 21.3% increase from the same period in 2023.

The introduction of the ETA equips Kenya’s immigration services with enhanced tools for tracking and managing traveller data, improving border security and administrative efficiency.

Additionally, the introduction of ETA systems serves as a revenue generation tool. The $30 processing fees associated with ETAs provide the government with an additional stream of income..

Challenges

The ETA system has faced criticism for introducing new challenges that may hinder its broader goal of facilitating travel.

The report highlights regional disparities. While members of the East African Community (EAC) are exempt from the ETA , travellers from other African nations view the system as a step backward in the pursuit of a truly borderless continent.

Following the introduction of the ETA, citizen of other African countries who did not require a visa to travel to Kenya now have to go through the new system.

This perception contrasts with ongoing efforts to promote free movement across Africa under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In conclusion, while Kenya's introduction of the ETA marks a notable step toward modernising its immigration system, it has also sparked debate over its impact on regional integration and travel facilitation.