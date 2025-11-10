Naivas Supermarket appointed Andreas von Paleske as its new Chief Executive Officer, a move that marked a significant transition for the 35-year-old retailer.

Von Paleske's appointment took effect on November 1, 2025 , making him the first non-family member to lead the company.

He succeeded David Kimani, son of the founder Peter Mukuha Kago, who remains involved in an advisory level.

Shielding the business from family conflict

The decision to appoint a non-family professional was a deliberate strategy by the Mukuha family and the company board.

David Kimani stated that the move was intended to institutionalise the company and safeguard its future.

Outgoing Naivas Managing Director David Kimani

The appointment of an external professional was designed to shield the business from internal family disputes that could destabilise operations.

By separating family ownership from daily management, Naivas aimed to reinforce impartial, professional governance.

This transition was also viewed as a necessary step to strengthen transparency and attract institutional investors.

Profile: Andreas von Paleske

Andreas von Paleske, a German national, was an internal promotion, having served as the company's Chief of Strategy for eight years.

He first joined Naivas as an advisor around 2018.

In his strategy role, von Paleske was instrumental in guiding the retailer's modernisation and its nationwide expansion to over 100 branches.

He also played a key role in facilitating external investment, including the 2022 acquisition of a 40 per cent stake by a consortium led by IBL Group.

Before joining Naivas, von Paleske had over 25 years of experience in investment, operations, and strategy, particularly in the consumer and retail sectors.

His previous senior roles included positions at private equity firms Lion Capital, Africa Platform Capital, and Actis.

History: Naivas Supermarket

Naivas Limited was founded on July 27, 1990, by the late Peter Mukuha Kago.

A Naivas supermarket branch

The business began as a single small shop in Rongai, Nakuru County, initially trading under the name 'Rongai Self Service Stores Limited'.

It later rebranded to 'Naivasha Self Service Stores' before finally adopting the Naivas Limited name in 2007.

Following the founder's death in 2010, the company remained under the management of the Mukuha family.

This growth was set against a backdrop of well-publicised, long-running legal disputes among the founder's children regarding ownership.

These conflicts provided the direct context for the board's decision to institutionalise management.

Latest performance report (FY2025)

The leadership change coincided with the release of strong financial results.

Naivas, through Mambo Retail Ltd, reported revenue of Sh114.45 billion for fiscal year 2025, a 21.6 per cent year-on-year increase, up from Sh94.07 billion in FY 2024.

Profit for the year rose to Sh2.45 billion.

Total assets increased to Sh60.02 billion, reflecting continued expansion.

Equity attributable to owners improved to Sh30.77 billion, reversing the prior year's deficit, while non-controlling interest declined, indicating increased ownership consolidation.