Tabitha Karanja's son takes over at Keroche after resolution of KRA tax dispute

Keroche Breweries has reopened its doors after resolving a protracted tax dispute with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The Sh14.1 billion standoff, which led to multiple closures, has been settled, allowing the company to resume operations and aim for a full recovery.

Speaking during the reopening ceremony, founding CEO and Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja expressed optimism about the company's future.

Karanja announced that her son, Edward Muigai, will serve as the acting CEO and spearhead the company's revival efforts.

Karanja said that the government must promote local industries that create employment for Kenyans, as the company prepare to recruit up to 1,000 employees.

Karanja emphasized the importance of government support for local industries, noting their role in job creation and economic growth.

The reopening follows a tumultuous period for Keroche, which faced liquidation threats and financial challenges stemming from tax-related court cases.

Towards the end of 2024, KRA opted to drop the case in favour of an out-of-court settlement, providing the company with an opportunity to stabilize and resume operations.

Senator Karanja said that the cases against the company were politically motivated and made it hard for Keroche to engage stakeholders in its recovery plan.

“When the company found it hard to sustain its workforce it declared redundancies and left about 30 people,” she said.

She thanked the lean team that has been keeping the lights on in the company during the tumultuous period.