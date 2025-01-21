HELB, Kenya Forest Service among 42 parastatals merged into 20 entities

The reforms, announced after the first Cabinet meeting of 2025 held at State Lodge, Kakamega, seek to eliminate redundancies, enhance service delivery, and reduce reliance on government funding.

The overhaul follows an assessment by the National Treasury, which reviewed 271 State Corporations, excluding those slated for privatisation.

The findings revealed operational inefficiencies and financial mismanagement that have contributed to a backlog of pending bills amounting to Sh94.4 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Key Changes in the Reform Package

The reforms will see 42 State Corporations with overlapping or related mandates merged into 20 entities to improve efficiency and cut costs.

Below is a detailed list of the State Corporations merged under the new reforms:

Higher Education Financing

Merged Entities: University Fund and Higher Education Loans Board

Tourism Promotion

Merged Entities: Kenya Tourism Board and Tourism Research Institute

Economic Zones Management

Merged Entities: Export Processing Zones Authority and Special Economic Zones Authority

Intellectual Property and Anti-Counterfeiting

Merged Entities: Anti-Counterfeit Authority, Kenya Industrial Property Institute, and Kenya Copyright Board

Industrial Development

Merged Entities: Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute and Kenya Industrial Estates

Agricultural Finance

Merged Entities: Agricultural Finance Corporation and Commodities Fund

Environmental Conservation

Merged Entities: Kenya Forest Service and Kenya Water Towers Agency

Agricultural Development

Merged Entities: Agricultural Development Corporation and Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre

Irrigation and Water Resource Management

Merged Entities: National Irrigation Authority and National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority

Legal Reforms and Reporting

Merged Entities: Kenya Law Reform Commission and National Council for Law Reporting

Tourism Funding

Merged Entities: Tourism Promotion Fund and Tourism Fund

Education Regulation

Merged Entities: Commission for University Education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority, and Kenya National Qualifications Authority

Road Infrastructure

Merged Entities: Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Kenya Urban Roads Authority

Trade and Investment Promotion

Merged Entities: Kenya Investment Authority and Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency

Water Services Regulation

Merged Entities: Water Services Regulatory Board, Water Regulatory Authority, and Regional Centre on Ground Water Resources, Education, Training, and Research.

National Trade Management

Merged Entities: Kenya National Trading Corporation and National Cereals and Produce Board

Youth and Women Empowerment Funds

Merged Entities: Uwezo Fund, Women Enterprise Fund, and Youth Enterprise Development Fund

Medical Research

Merged Entities: Kenya Medical Research Institute and Kenya Institute of Primate Research

Plant Health and Biosafety

Merged Entities: Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service and National Bio-Safety Authority

Agriculture and Food Regulation