How ex-pharmacist Jeremy Awori became one of Africa's best bankers

Jeremy Awori, the Group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, has been nominated for the prestigious Banker of the Year award at the upcoming African Banker Awards 2025.

Awori will be battling other bankers such as Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela of CRDB Bank Plc, Karim Awad of EFG Holding, Léon Konan Koffi of AFG Holding, Mukwandi Chibesakunda of Zanaco Inc., Patricia Ojangole of Uganda Development Bank and Sidi Ould Tah of The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

The African Banker Awards, a key fixture on the African financial calendar, will recognise leaders and organisations making strides in the continent's rapidly transforming financial services sector.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on May 28, 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, during the African Development Bank's Annual Meetings.

Among the 58 nominees across nine categories, two female bank executives have also emerged, underscoring the growing influence of women in shaping Africa’s banking and finance landscape.

Since he was appointed CEO of Ecobank in March 2023, Awori has been instrumental in driving the bank’s strategic vision, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and inclusive banking practices.

Early Life and Education

Born in Kenya in 1971 to a Kenyan father, an engineer, and a British mother, a lawyer, Awori was raised in Nairobi.

He attended St. Mary's School in Nairobi, a prestigious institution known for producing influential leaders.

Awori pursued a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at the University of Manchester, graduating in 1991.

He later earned an MBA from McGill University in Canada, focusing on finance and international business.

Professional Journey

Awori's career commenced in the United Kingdom as a pharmacist before transitioning into banking.

At 28, he joined Standard Chartered Bank Kenya as Head of Retail Banking, concurrently serving on its board.

His tenure at Standard Chartered included roles in the UAE and Tanzania, culminating in his appointment as CEO of Standard Chartered Tanzania in 2008.

In 2013, he became CEO of Barclays Bank Kenya, which rebranded to Absa Bank Kenya in 2020. He retired from Absa in October 2022.

Leadership at Ecobank

Awori assumed the role of Group CEO at Ecobank in March 2023, succeeding Ade Ayeyemi.

Under his leadership, Ecobank has navigated challenges such as the exit of international banks from Africa, securing a $400 million oversubscribed Eurobond issuance in November 2024 and reporting a $74 million net profit for Q3 2024.

Recognition and Affiliations

Awori's contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including being named one of Africa's Top 25 Finance Leaders by African Leadership Magazine.

He is a Fellow of both the Aspen Global Leadership Institute and the African Leadership Initiative.

Additionally, he has served on various boards, including the Kenya Bankers Association and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

Jeremy Awori's career exemplifies a commitment to enhancing Africa's banking landscape through visionary leadership and advocacy for local investment.