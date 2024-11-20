Entertainment Latest Kenyan Entertainment News & Updates | Pulselive Kenya Diana Marua's ex-nanny pleads for help after quitting job Irene Nekesa, Diana Marua’s former househelp, has revealed the harsh realities she’s faced since leaving the Bahati family’s mansion. The mother of two, now living in an unfurnished single room, has turned to her fans for support, sharing how she endured nights on the floor. Cause of Tabitha Gatwiri's death comes to light, days after her burial Kenyan content creator Tabitha Gatwiri tragically passed away on October 30 at the age of 29. She was buried on November 15 in Meru County. Netizens suggest alternative ventures for Salim Swaleh amid job plea Former Press Secretary to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, Salim Swaleh, has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a personal reflection on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Oga Obinna's message amidst fall-out reports with Dem Wa Facebook Media personality Oga Obinna and content creator Dem Wa Facebook may not be on good terms, if their recent social media posts are what to go by. Mylee Staicey speaks on breaking ties with best friend Dorea Chege The story behind Mylee Staicey and Dorea Chege’s friendship and fall-out I was excited, but... - Customer details frustration with Shiquo HiiStyles A customer, identified as Majourie Muruch, has publicly shared her disappointing experience after placing an order with popular businesswoman Shiquo Wa HiiStyles. Struggles that pushed Abel Mutua's wife to adopt subtitles, glasses for TV When life reminded Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira they’re not as young as they look. Did Guardian Angel get 2nd wife? Esther Musila reacts to claims hubby has a child Esther Musila responds to claims of hubby Guardian Angel having a second wife and child Lilian Ng'ang'a shares lessons on walking away from unworthy relationships When it’s time to walk away: Lilian Nganga reflects on the power of accepting situations and embracing change with grace. Khalif Kairo challenges gov't body after cease & desist order Popular motor vehicle dealer Khalif Kairo has reacted strongly to the government’s decision to halt his online promotion, which he claims was an innocent initiative to reward his followers. Watch Nandy’s reaction after Billnass gifted her dream car to mark 32nd birthday Watch Nandy get emotional after Billnas splashed millions to gift her dreamcar Khaligraph Jones: Business empire, family, defining moments, KCSE grade & awards Khaligraph Jones has been flying high the Kenyan flag as far as the music industry in concerned Carol Radull makes comeback to radio after 2-year break Radull teamed up with co-presenters Kieni Githinji and Roy Karuhize, marking a grand reunion of the trio that earned fame for their engaging and detailed analysis of sports. John-Allan Namu celebrates milestone in his career after winning global award The media entrepreneur has been at the forefront of investigative journalism for nearly two decades, exposing corruption and highlighting its harsh impact on ordinary citizens. Mulamwah inspires fans with update on his mansion, praises Kaligraph Jones Khaligraph Jones is among those who reacted to the update provided by Mulamwah Willy Paul, Mkadinali unite to shed light on weight of 'Society Pressure' #PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week. RIP: Other side of Tabitha Gatwiri you didn’t know, but should always remember RIP: Brenda Gatwiri’s hidden contributions to the content creator community Boda boda riders honour late Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off Boda Boda riders give late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri a heroic send-off