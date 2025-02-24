Meet Chebukati’s last-born son who found success away from father's shadow

Emmanuel Chebukati is a cloud security expert, cybersecurity instructor, and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in the tech world.

With years of experience in systems auditing, application security, and secure cloud deployment, he has played a key role in major technology projects across East Africa and beyond.

Whether working with governments or private companies, his expertise ensures that digital systems remain secure and efficient.

Education and Early Career

Emmanuel’s journey in technology started with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Technology from USIU Africa, where he graduated cum laude with a specialisation in forensic IT and cybercrime .

His thirst for knowledge took him to Carnegie Mellon University, where he earned a Master of Science in Information Technology.

While at CMU, he was actively involved in student leadership, serving as Vice President of both the CMU Africa Student Guild and the CMU Africa Alumni Association.

Building a Career in Cybersecurity

After completing his studies, Emmanuel joined the Presidential Digital Talent Program (PDTP) in Kenya, where he was placed in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and at EMC2, a global leader in ICT storage.

His leadership skills quickly stood out, and he became a team leader, guiding both government and private sector initiatives.

His experience grew further when he worked at Nature Surf Systems as a Senior Systems Developer, where he developed Android and web platforms while designing secure IT infrastructure.

Entrepreneurship and Industry Impact

Driven by the desire to make a bigger impact, Emmanuel co-founded Hepta Analytics, a data and analytics startup operating in Kenya and Rwanda.

As the Cloud Security Engineer, he led infrastructure and security efforts, ensuring the company maintained top-tier security standards.

In 2020, he launched HeptaPay, a fintech innovation that serves as a virtual ATM for mobile money in East Africa.

This platform allows users to convert payments from Visa, Mastercard, and American Express into mobile money, making financial transactions easier and more accessible .

Teaching and Thought Leadership

Beyond business, Emmanuel is passionate about education and mentorship. He has taught cloud engineering and cybersecurity through live boot camps and online courses. Some of his most popular courses include:

Cloud Security for Financial Services (LinkedIn Learning)

Cybersecurity Foundations: Application Security (LinkedIn Learning)

Security in Fintech Essential Training (LinkedIn Learning)

Security Hardening: Take Action Now! Bootcamp (Skillsoft)

His expertise is backed by industry certifications, including:

Microsoft Azure (3 certifications)

AWS (2 certifications)

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

Awards and Recognition

Emmanuel’s contributions to cybersecurity and fintech have earned him widespread recognition.

In 2023, he received the Tartan on the Rise Award from Carnegie Mellon University, an honor given to alumni making a significant impact in their fields.

He was also part of the winning team at the Facebook and CMU-Africa Cybersecurity Hackathon in 2018.

Today, Emmanuel continues to push the boundaries of cybersecurity and fintech in Africa . His work with Hepta Analytics and HeptaPay is transforming how businesses and individuals handle data and financial transactions.

Through his online courses and mentorship, he is also shaping the next generation of cybersecurity experts.