Chebukati vs Kivuitu: 5 strange coincidences about their lives & deaths

Kenya’s electoral history has been shaped by individuals entrusted with overseeing some of the country’s most pivotal elections.

Among them, the late Samuel Kivuitu and the late Wafula Chebukati stand out as two of the most consequential figures to have chaired the nation’s electoral body.

Beyond their roles in election management, Kivuitu and Chebukati shared striking similarities in their personal and professional lives.

In a remarkable coincidence, both men also passed away in February after battling illness.

This article explores the key similarities between the late Samuel Kivuitu and Wafula Chebukati, drawing connections between their careers, and the challenges they faced while at the helm of Kenya’s electoral processes.

Retirement and death

Both Samuel Kivuitu and Wafula Chebukati stepped away from the public eye after their controversial tenures at the electoral commission, choosing a quieter life in retirement.

After the 2007 election crisis, Kivuitu was removed from office in 2008 when the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK) was disbanded.

He largely withdrew from public life, spending time with his family and close friends.

Unlike other retired officials who sought advisory roles or public engagements, Kivuitu kept a low profile, rarely giving interviews or making political statements.

His health deteriorated in his final years, and he passed away in 2013 after battling throat cancer.

After leaving IEBC in January 2023, Chebukati also chose a private, quiet retirement.

He spent his post-retirement years focusing on personal pursuits and family life. His health declined in his later years, leading to his passing in February 2025 .

Education

Another key similarity between Samuel Kivuitu and Wafula Chebukati is their educational background, both were lawyers by profession, having studied at prestigious East African universities.

Samuel Kivuitu earned a Law degree (LLB) from the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Wafula Chebukati obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Nairobi.

Kivuitu practised as a lawyer before joining politics and later the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK).

Chebukati specialised in corporate and commercial law, running a private legal practice for over 30 years before becoming chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in 2017.

Controversial elections

Both Samuel Kivuitu and Wafula Chebukati were at the centre of Kenya’s most controversial and historically significant elections.

Samuel Kivuitu – 2007 General Election & Post-Election Violence

Kivuitu presided over the 2007 General Election, which became one of the most disputed elections in Kenya’s history.

The election pitted incumbent Mwai Kibaki against Raila Odinga, with a highly contested vote count.

Kivuitu declared Kibaki the winner but later admitted that he was not sure who had actually won, citing political pressure.

The disputed results triggered post-election violence, leading to the deaths of over 1,000 people and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

The crisis led to international mediation, which resulted in the formation of a Grand Coalition Government between Kibaki and Raila, brokered by Kofi Annan.

The fallout from the election led to the disbandment of Kivuitu’s Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK) and the creation of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Wafula Chebukati – 2017 General Election & Historic Nullification

Chebukati oversaw the 2017 General Election, in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner over opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The results were challenged in court, and in a historic ruling, the Supreme Court of Kenya nullified the presidential election , citing irregularities and illegalities in the transmission of results.

This was the first time in Africa that a presidential election was overturned by the Judiciary.

A repeat election was held, but Raila Odinga boycotted it, leading to a low voter turnout and further political divisions.

In the 2022 General Election Chebukati also faced internal turmoil within the IEBC , with 4 commissioners denouncing the results and his CEO, Ezra Chiloba, being sent on compulsory leave.

Political Ambitions

Both Samuel Kivuitu and Wafula Chebukati had political ambitions before taking up their roles as Kenya’s electoral chiefs.

Before leading the electoral body, both men actively pursued political careers:

Kivuitu was elected as the MP for Parklands in 1969 on a KANU ticket. The constituency later became Westlands.

He served in Parliament but later transitioned to law and governance, eventually becoming chair of the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK) in 1997.

His political experience gave him a deep understanding of Kenya’s electoral landscape, but it also made him susceptible to political pressures later in his career.

Chebukati ran for the Saboti parliamentary seat in 2007 under the ODM ticket but lost to Eugene Wamalwa.

After his loss, he withdrew from active politics and focused on law until he was appointed IEBC chair in 2017.

Despite his past political ties to ODM, his tenure at IEBC saw him clash with the same party, particularly in the 2017 and 2022 elections.

Constitutional Amendment Push

Both men were at the helm of Kenya’s electoral body during major referendum efforts that sought to amend the Constitution.

Kivuitu and the 2005 Referendum

In 2005, Kivuitu, as the chair of the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK), oversaw the constitutional referendum on a proposed new constitution.

The proposed changes, backed by President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, were rejected by 58% of voters, a significant political blow to the government.

The outcome led to a major political realignment, with Raila Odinga and other leaders who opposed the draft constitution forming the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which would later shape Kenya’s political landscape.

Kivuitu managed the process relatively smoothly, and the results were widely accepted, marking one of the few elections he conducted that did not lead to widespread disputes.

Chebukati and the 2021 BBI Process

In 2021, Chebukati, as chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), was involved in the verification of signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a constitutional amendment bill pushed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

IEBC confirmed the validity of over 1 million signatures, allowing the bill to proceed to county assemblies and later to Parliament.