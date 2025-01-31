Mom's gift to daughter earns her unexpected brand new car

TECNO Kenya is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the annual Christmas Fiesta campaign, with the grand prize of a brand new Mazda Demio valued at more than Sh1.5 million shillings.

The Christmas Fiesta campaign was designed to give back to loyal customers and celebrate the spirit of Christmas while showcasing our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

The Mazda Demio was won by Winnie Dorah from Mombasa, who bought a TECNO Camon 30 from a TECNO partner store - Jambo Communications Limited, Mombasa.

“As TECNO we are proud to be a brand that understands and delivers on the aspirations of Kenyan consumers,” said Dickson Ireri, TECNO brand representative.

Our commitment to innovation, affordability, and accessibility has been the driving force behind our success. As we continue to expand our portfolio, we aim to empower more people across Africa with devices that enhance their digital lifestyles.

“When they called me to tell me I had won a brand new Mazda Demio, I was sure it was a fake call,” said Winnie Dorah at the Grand Prize presentation at Garden City.

I had not expected to be the grand prize winner, for buying a phone for my daughter but I can only thank God. To think that I, like many others, have entered countless lotteries, hoping for a miracle, but today, I am that lucky person!

TECNO Kenya has just relaunched the Garden City Mall branch to showcase more products and bring the TECNO Range closer to consumers.

“We have refurbished and relaunched our Garden City Mall branch to bring our extensive range closer to our consumers and cater for them with a wide range of accessories. We have over 22 TECNO branches and even a wider network through our distributors,” said Brian Otieno, Retail Manager TECNO Kenya.

According to the latest market research, TECNO holds a significant share of the smartphone market in Sub-Saharan Africa, dominating key regions like Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.

With over 20 million smartphones sold across the continent in the past year, the brand is recognised for its strong presence in both urban and rural areas, appealing to diverse demographics.

TECNO’s success can be attributed to its ability to anticipate consumer needs, offering features such as high-performance cameras, long-lasting battery life, and localised apps that cater to African users.