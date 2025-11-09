Nairobi Rising: Bold projects powering Kenya’s vision for a competitive capital

Nairobi is undergoing remarkable transformation to turn it into a world-class city in motion, driven by innovation, ambition, and the unstoppable pulse of progress.

From the expansion of modern expressways and commuter rail lines to the redesign of public transport systems and green urban spaces, a wave of ambitious projects is reshaping how millions move, live, and work.

These upgrades are part of strategic investments by President William Ruto’s government to make Nairobi a connected, efficient, and globally competitive metropolis where mobility fuels opportunity and sustainability defines growth.

Here are some ongoing projects transforming the face of the city that once struggled under the weight of congestion, aging infrastructure and perennial traffic jams.

The transformation is powered by a clear vision: to create a city where mobility is seamless, public spaces are functional, and economic growth is inclusive and the results are increasingly redefining how the city breathes, moves, and thrives.

Gitaru interchange

Millions live in the Nairobi metropolitan area of Kikuyu town and its environs and daily commute to and from the city has been a familiar struggle for those who ply this route.

Ongoing construction of the Gitaru interchange

The Gitaru Interchange, executed by the Kenya National Highways Authority is promising to resolve the chronic traffic congestion around Kikuyu town.

Once complete, it will not only eliminate a major bottleneck on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway but also significantly improve traffic flow, cut travel times.

Nairobi Greenpark Terminus Pedestrian Underpass

Constructed at a cost of Sh2 Billion, the Nairobi Greenpark Terminus Pedestrian Underpass at the busy Haile Selassie–Uhuru Highway roundabout is along the ultra-modern infrastructure transforming Nairobi into a city where mobility is seamless, public spaces are functional, and economic growth is inclusive

The project which is being implemented by KeNHA is designed to streamline pedestrian movement across major routes, including Mombasa Road, Upper Hill, Westlands, and the Railway terminus.

It is an integrated inclusive infrastructure with elevators to serve persons with disabilities, the elderly, and expectant women.

Stretching 500 metres, the underground pedestrian walkway is equipped seven standby generators and a water pump for drainage and will host 39 shops, billboards, and rental spaces.

Security is also well taken care of with CCTV surveillance, proper lighting and a police post.

Kenyatta Avenue viaduct

Another project rolled out to enhance mobility for commuters in the heavily trafficked city center and boost efficiency for the economy is the construction of a viaduct along Kenyatta Avenue.

The ongoing construction is a key infrastructure project being implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) in East Africa’s commercial heartbeat that is home to continental headquarters, diplomatic missions and major international institutions.

Ongoing construction along Kenyatta Avenue

Implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), the ongoing construction will see an elevated roadway snake its way in the city center, minimizing conflict points and allowing through-traffic to flow seamlessly over the busy intersections on Kenyatta Avenue.

By separating through-traffic from local access traffic and pedestrians, the project will reduce travel time within the city center.

Junction Mall flyover: Unlocking the gridlock in Ngong Road

Ngong Road is one of the busiest roads in the city, with the familiar challenge of congestion, as thousands of vehicles hit the road.

The ongoing construction of the Junction Mall Flyover is designed to ease mobility in one of the busiest intersections in the city.

Ongoing construction of the Junction Mall flyover