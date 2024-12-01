Digital Content creator and brand influencer Mungai Eve has lashed out at men flooding her DMs with some resorting to harassment when she fails to respond to their message.

The content creator took to her Instastories to open up on her predicament at the hands of marauding men who have not been giving her peace.

She explained that despite making it clear to the men in question that she is not interested in a romantic relationship with them at this time, they have continued to flood her DMs with some taking offense when she fails to respond and harassing her.

A number of screenshots shared by the diva confirms that some resorted to hurling insults after their advances were rejected.

Asking for permission to rant, the YouTuber called out the men in question, noting that they are entitled to not only demand dates, but also take offense when turned down.

She noted that she will jealously guard her personal space, asserting that she means it when she responds with a no.

Leo mniruhusu I rant a bit!! I am sick and tired of some men! You get mad I ain’t responding to your dms! Like boy why are you mad?? That’s entitlement. It’s a privilege to access someone and I will always protect my space. 2. Men who get so mad that you’ve turned down their requests ooh twende date ooh can I buy you lunch, can we date!

She urged the men in question to learn to accept rejection and respect other people’s decisions and privacy.

Mungai Eve's responses

The content creator shared that she often ignores them in her DMs but responds whenever someone reaches out on her personal phone number thinking it is business.

As soon as the intentions are known and a negative response provided, some men resort to insults and incessant calls and messages that annoy the YouTuber.

Accepting rejection

If a woman says a no it’s a no! Sitaki vitu zako na sikutaki mbona unajam? You get my WhatsApp you keep buzzing me with calls,ooh can I call you! Just text me pease ati unaniambia unanicall ndio niongeleshe your friends, first of all sikujui! Let’s respect each other’s privacy please and decisions.

By the way to all men. This is annoying! Just stop if I say I am not interested keep off please aai mnaboo..Sasa nakushow I am not interested unaniambia you’re interested. This is what I go through and more! Most times I ignore unless mtu sasa amepata my number I respond thinking it’s business but yoh. Wengine nao ukiwakataa wanakutusi.