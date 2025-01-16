Kenyan digital creator and mother of two, Maureen Waititu, has shared a harrowing experience after falling victim to a new scamming technique that drained her phone of funds without requiring her PIN.

Still visibly shaken, Maureen took to social media to narrate how scammers targeted her through a seemingly legitimate interaction, leaving her thousands of shillings poorer in just a few minutes.

How the scam unfolded

Maureen explained that it all began shortly after she posted a tweet reporting a power outage in her area.

She had tagged Kenya Power, hoping for assistance, but what followed was a well-orchestrated scam.

Professional approach that raised no suspicions

According to Maureen, the caller conducted himself with such professionalism that she trusted him implicitly. His knowledge of her details—without her providing them—further convinced her of his authenticity.

The scammer, identifying himself as a customer care representative, referenced Maureen’s tweet as the reason for his call.

I was conned Sh8,888 through a tweet to Kenya Power to report a power failure in my area. As soon as the tweet went up, someone who claimed to work for Kenya Power called using the number 0105726388. He had all my Kenya Power details, including my phone number, meter number, and the name on the meter.

Maureen explained that the scam began with a seemingly harmless instruction: sending Sh10 to 'activate' her account details. In hindsight, she recognised this as a red flag she failed to notice.

I sent Sh1,000, and then he told me to forward the message. He instructed me not to edit the message to block my balance, claiming they only needed the reference number on their end. I trusted him and complied.

The scammer then directed her to share the forwarded message via WhatsApp to a number that appeared under the name 'Customer Care'.

Confusing instructions that sealed the deal

The caller cleverly manipulated Maureen by asking if she had used the M-Pesa app or the regular method for her transactions. He then guided her to the Pochi la Biashara service and provided a series of confusing instructions.

He asked me to punch in some numbers, and I did as told. A message confirming payment to someone named Clinton Ruto popped up. By then, I had sent everything I had on my phone.

When the payment confirmation message appeared, it included an option to cancel. However, the scammer, still on the line, pressured Maureen, leading her to mistakenly click 'Dismiss' instead of 'Cancel'.

Warning to others

Reflecting on the ordeal, Maureen admitted that she overlooked several red flags, including the initial request for Sh10 and the instructions to forward unedited messages.

She expressed her frustration over the breach of her personal data and the lack of support from the service provider.

Maureen also urged others to remain vigilant, particularly when dealing with unfamiliar instructions or unsolicited calls, even if they appear legitimate.

What to do to avoid getting scammed

Maureen’s experience highlights the need for greater public awareness about these emerging scamming tactics. You can take the following precautions to avoid being conned.