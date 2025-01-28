Shika nywele kabisaa! Nadia Mukami teases Arrow Bwoy over dance with fan in Ethiopia

Award-winning Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has taken a light-hearted jab at her fiancé, Arrow Bwoy, after a video surfaced online showing him dancing with a fan during his recent performance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Arrow Bwoy delivered an electrifying performance in Ethiopia’s capital, leaving fans on their feet.

During the show, a fan joined him on stage and shared a dance that became the talk of social media.

The video captured the fan interacting closely with the singer, prompting Nadia Mukami to jokingly address the situation.

Nadia’s playful reaction

Taking to her Instagram, Nadia teased her fiancé, warning that she might share the video with the elders and even her father in preparation for their dowry negotiations.

Video ya kuonyesha wazee wakati wa dowry 😄🤣🤣🤣😂 Please continueee!! Shika nywele na mgongo kabisa! Kwa sababu uko Ethiopia 🤔 Acha nitumie babangu.

In response, Arrow Bwoy kept the banter alive, stating that he was only working towards raising the dowry for Nadia.

He added that even the elders would understand, joking about Ethiopia’s calendar, which runs behind the Gregorian calendar.

Uzuri Hata Wazee wanajua natafta za Dowry 😁😁 By the way @nadia_mukami Huku bado niko single hatujafika ata 2020.

Celebrity and fans reactions

The playful exchange between the couple also drew reactions from fellow celebrities and fans. Bien Aime of Sauti Sol commented.

He’s finished 😂😂😂 another soldier gone in the line of duty.” Terence Creative joked, “Kidogo kidogo utaskia… ‘Ndio nimefika nyumbaani kila mtu anatabasamu…’ 😂😂

Other comments included:

“Uzuri ni Ethiopia bado hawajafika 2025 😂😂😂”

“I don’t see Arrow Bwoy in this picture. Do you guys see him? … this is AI 😂😂😂”

Wahu puts Nameless on the spot

This humorous reaction follows a similar scenario involving Wahu Kagwi and her husband, Nameless. Days earlier, Wahu took to Instagram to address a video of Nameless dancing with a vixen in his latest video with Maandy.

Although she did not name Nameless directly, fans deduced he was the subject of her playful warning. Wahu quipped,

“Watu walale kwa couch ama?” hinting at temporarily banishing him to the couch over his actions.