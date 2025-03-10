52 jail terms, 12 bullets & 25 kids later: The astonishing life of Rev Ndura Waruinge

Ndura Waruinge’s life story reads like a movie script—one filled with hardship, crime, transformation, and redemption.

From growing up in a polygamous home to leading one of Kenya’s most feared groups, and eventually becoming a preacher, his journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Early life in Bomet

Waruinge was born in Kericho, Bomet County, where he lived with his family on a tea farm. He is the 14th child in a large polygamous family.

His father, General Waruinge, was one of the founders of the Mau Mau movement, a revolutionary group that fought against colonial rule in Kenya.

His education journey took him through several schools. He began his primary studies in Bomet County before transferring to Kardinal Otunga for high school, then later moving to Molo.

Eventually, he joined the University of Nairobi, where he pursued multiple fields, including Psychology, Ecology, Mechanical Engineering, and Criminology.

Despite his academic achievements, Waruinge admits that he never truly enjoyed school.

When his father retired, the family resettled in Molo. However, seeking a better future, Waruinge later moved to Nairobi—a decision that would drastically alter the course of his life.

Dreams of joining military and life on the streets

Waruinge initially aspired to become a soldier. His parents even sold goats to raise Ksh 15,000 to bribe someone who promised to help him secure a military job.

Unfortunately, upon arriving in Nairobi, the person vanished with the money, leaving him stranded and desperate.

With no job, no money, and no support system, Waruinge ended up on the streets of Dandora, where he resorted to petty theft to survive.

began pickpocketing before eventually organising a group of young men, which later evolved into the infamous outlawed sect, Mungiki.

Rise and fall of Mungiki

According to Waruinge, Mungiki was originally formed by him and his cousin as a movement meant to empower young people, not to engage in criminal activities.

However, over time, it became one of the most feared groups in Kenya. He describes it as the most dangerous organisation since the Mau Mau days.

His association with Mungiki made him a marked man. According to Waruinge in a past interview, he was arrested 52 times, shot 12 times, and poisoned nine times.

He claims that on one occasion, he was sentenced to death, but when the execution was supposed to be carried out, the hanging machine failed to work.

These experiences, he says, are some of the miracles that convinced him his life had a greater purpose.

Finding faith and redemption

After years of living on the edge, Waruinge found salvation through a prayer from Pastor James Ng’ang’a.

A few years later, he joined the Christian Foundation Fellowship, starting from the lowest ranks—sweeping floors, washing toilets, and working as a guard and usher.

Eventually, he rose through the ranks and, in 2019, decided to open his own church, Crusaders for God.

In addition to preaching, he committed himself to charitable work, taking care of the elderly and rehabilitating street boys struggling with drug addiction and criminal lifestyles.

He provides them with shelter, food, and skills training, enabling them to make a living through furniture-making and tailoring.

Family life – 25 children with 21 women

One of the most surprising revelations about Waruinge’s life is his large family. He is the father of 25 children from 21 different women. This, he says, was a result of his years on the run as the leader of Mungiki.

Constantly evading police meant moving from town to town, forming relationships along the way, and unknowingly fathering children in different parts of the country.

"When I was in Mungiki, I used to be harassed by the police. I would go to Nakuru and start a relationship there, then move to Baringo and meet someone else. In the process, children were born," he explained in an interview with Iko Nini podcast.

Bringing his children together

Upon realising the consequences of his past lifestyle, Waruinge decided to take responsibility for his children.

He traced as many as he could and brought them together under one roof, ensuring they were raised as siblings.

I knew a wife would bring issues and cause division among them, so I decided not to remarry. Instead, I hired a househelp to take care of them while I focused on providing for them.

Out of the 25 children, only three share the same mother. The rest all have different mothers, and he is still searching for others who may be out there.

Those are the ones I have managed to trace. The number could increase. Some are in Japan and Moscow. They are doing well. I might have made many mistakes, but my children are not mistakes.

Journey continues