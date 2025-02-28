Bahati's Biography: Bold moves that transformed helpless orphan into millionaire

Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, widely recognised as Bahati, is a Kenyan singer, songwriter, and businessman. He started his career in gospel music before shifting to secular tunes, establishing himself as a prominent figure in Kenya’s music industry.

Beyond music, Bahati has built a brand that extends into reality TV, business, and politics.

His lavish lifestyle, often displayed on social media, has kept fans talking, while his family life with his wife, Diana Marua, remains a favourite topic among entertainment lovers.

Early life & education

Born on 22nd December 1992, he faced hardship at a young age after losing both parents when he was just seven years old.

With no immediate family to turn to, Bahati sought refuge at ABC Orphanage in Mathare Slums.

It was at the orphanage that he met Thourun, a foreign woman who took him under her care and ensured he continued with his education.

He attended Mercury Academy for his primary schooling before joining Nakeel Boys' High School in Rongai, Kajiado County. Later, he transferred to St. Theresa’s Boys' High School in Eastleigh, Nairobi, where he completed his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2011, scoring a C+ grade.

Music career

Bahati's love for music started while he was in high school, where he actively participated in national music festivals.

In 2012, he recorded his first song, 'Siku ya Kwanza', which later became part of his debut album, 'Barua Za Bahati'.

His big break came with the release of 'Mama', a song that resonated with many and quickly gained him recognition as a rising Gospel star.

Between 2013 and 2015, he became one of the most awarded gospel artists in Kenya, releasing hit songs such as 'Machozi', 'Barua', and 'Itakua Sawa'.

In 2015, Bahati founded EMB Records (Eastlands Most Beloved) to support upcoming artists. However, he shut it down in 2020.

Over the years, Bahati transitioned from Gospel to secular music, releasing chart-topping hits like 'Baby You', 'Wanani', 'Diana', 'Pete Yangu', and 'Adhiambo'. He has an Ep 'Mama' (2014) and four albums, including: Barua Za Bahati (2018), Love Like This (2021) and Village Love (2024).

Bahati's Awards

Throughout his career, Bahati has received numerous awards, including:

2013 Groove Awards – Best Upcoming Artist

2013 Mwafaka Awards – Collabo of the Year (Wangu ft. Mr. Seed)

2014 AFRIMMA – Best Gospel Artist

2014 Mdundo Awards – Best Gospel Song (Machozi)

2015 Groove Awards – Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Most Downloaded Skiza Tune (Barua)

Reality TV fame

Bahati and his wife, Diana Marua, have captured public attention not just through their music but also through reality television.

In 2018, they launched 'Being Bahati' on NTV, offering fans a glimpse into their personal lives.

In 2024, they took things a notch higher by debuting their Netflix reality show, 'The Bahati’s Empire'.

The show explores their family life, careers, and lavish lifestyle, further solidifying their influence in the entertainment industry.

Political aspirations

Bahati made his political debut in 2022, contesting for the Mathare parliamentary seat under the Jubilee Party, part of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

His campaign was met with challenges, as he was initially denied a party ticket due to coalition zoning. Despite this, he proceeded to run but finished third with 8,166 votes.

Though he lost, he has hinted at returning to politics and has even expressed interest in running for governor in the future.

Bahati's wife & children

Bahati is married to Diana Marua, a digital influencer, rapper, and content creator . Together, they have three children and are also foster parents to a boy, Moran, who Bahati adopted from the orphanage where he grew up.

Additionally, he has another child from a past relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Yvette Obura.

The couple is known for their openness on social media, sharing family moments, parenting experiences, and their luxurious lifestyle.

Business ventures & net worth

Bahati has built a diverse financial portfolio, earning from music sales, YouTube revenue, brand endorsements, and business ventures.

Though he has never publicly disclosed his exact net worth, his lifestyle reflects significant financial success.

In 2018, he surprised Diana with a fully furnished house worth Sh10 million. His love for luxury cars is evident, with his collection featuring a Mercedes-Benz E200, a Toyota Premio, and a Mercedes-Benz C200.

Over the years, he has surprised his wife with various expenisve cars, the most recent being a G-Wagon worth 45 million shillings.

On March 1, 2025, he added another business venture to his portfolio by launching a betting app at a lavish event attended by celebrities.

From a humble background in Mathare to becoming one of Kenya’s most talked-about celebrities, Bahati has built a successful career in music, television, and business.