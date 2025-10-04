Biggest mistake was marrying Burale: Rozina Mwakideu on red flags, regrets & healing

Robert Burale’s ex-wife, Rozina Mwakideu has opened up on her marriage to the city preacher, describing the period as her biggest mistake and lifting the lid on the red flags and what led to the collapse of the union.

She recounted that she married Burale just a year after they met in what turned out to be her biggest regret and mistake.

In an interview on Saturday, October 4, 2025, Rozina described the marriage which lasted just a year and two days before collapsing as one of the darkest periods of her life.

The gospel singer revealed that she ignored warnings including from her mother and red flags only kept piling up, leading to their eventual divorce.

I married Burale in August 2012, just a year after we met. My mother had warned me and said she saw darkness in that marriage. Looking back, I can say the biggest mistake of my life was marrying Robert Burale. The darkest period of my life was when I was with him. That is it. I have grown, I have healed, and I have moved on. But even now, at 50 years old, my biggest mistake in life remains marrying Burale

The stay at Burale's family home & celibacy

Rozina recounted how she moved in with Burale at the latter’s family home in Karen where they stayed for more than a month, despite her earlier plans to visit her brother, Alext Mwakideu.

The red flags started to surface when she stayed with Burale at their Karen home for about a month.

Rozina Mwakideu

At that time, I was living in Mombasa. So one day I told Burale that I was coming to Nairobi to visit my brother Mwakideu. He agreed and said it was fine. When I arrived in Nairobi, he picked me up and took me to Karen. I told him that I wanted to go to my brother’s place, but instead, he took me to his home in Karen.

When we got there, we stayed together in one room, but nothing happened between us. We were both celibate. We slept in the same bed, and we stayed there for almost a month without anything happening. His mother loved me very much, but as time went on, I began to notice a few issues here and there, including lies.

Red flags and worrying messages

No sooner had she started dating Burale than the red flags piled up with a flood of anonymous messages and social media warnings.

The messages cautioned her to be cautious with the senders claiming to know worrying things about the man in her life.

“When I started dating him, people began sending me anonymous messages on social media warning me and asking if I really knew him well.

Reflecting on their union, Rozina commented that Burale was full of sweet words about what he wanted for the two of them while his actions were a complete opposite.

“No woman would reject genuine love from a man. What he had were only sweet words about what he wanted for us, but his actions did not match his words.”

Rozina Mwakideu

She recounted how she confronted Burale with these allegations which he dismissed as rumours peddled by people who were envious of him.

When I asked him about what people were saying, he told me that they were just jealous.

Failed escape & eventually parting ways with Burale

Overwhelmed by the turn of events and feeling trapped in the marriage, Rozina decided that she would escape.

She timed her escape and packed her belongings ready to flee when Burale and her mother were not home.

Rozina Mwakideu

This plan fell apart after one of Burale’s cousins spotted her and alerted the preacher who rushed home and thwarted her planned escape.

