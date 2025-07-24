The Akuna Group, a global collective for creative and cultural innovation founded by Idris Elba, hosted a spectacular viewing party for the newly released Amazon Original film 'Heads of State'.

The high-profile event drew an audience of over 500 guests, including leading industry heads and voices, government officials, creatives, business leaders, creative communication students and influencers.

The Viewing Party was more than a cinematic screening; it was a showcase to strengthen relationship with industry stakeholders, potential clients, and partners, and also foster networking opportunities while amplifying Akuna’s growing creative presence and investment in Ghana and across Africa.

Akuna Group hosts star-studded ‘Heads of State’ viewing party in Accra

'Heads of State', a fast-paced action-comedy starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, premiered globally on Prime Video on July 2.

The film has received widespread praise for its wit, humor, energy, and dynamic lead performances.

Guests at the Accra event enjoyed a lively glamorous black carpet affair experience, immersive decor, branded photo moments, and premium hospitality, all staged within one of Accra’s most renowned venues, The Labadi Beach Hotel.

Akuna Group, operates at the intersection of vision and execution, united by a commitment to catalysing inclusive growth across the global creative sector.

Together, the group is focused on empowering creators and strengthening the infrastructure needed to sustain creative economies — particularly across emerging markets.

Their mission centers on building capabilities in critical areas of the creative ecosystem, including: content creation, monetisation, intellectual property (IP) management, content distribution, marketing and promotion, studio development, themed experiences, technology integration, franchise expansion, and music innovation.

"This was more than a movie screening, it was a celebration of storytelling, collaboration, and the immense creative potential within Ghana, Africa and wherever you find the Akuna footprint,” said Mariam Kaleem A-Buahin, Chief Operating Officer of The Akuna Group Ghana.

Gideon Khobane, Akuna Group’s Global Head of Media & Entertainment highlighted the group’s commitment to Africa’s ever-evolving creative space. “We are deeply committed to Africa’s ever-evolving creative space. Akuna is here to support, scale, and spotlight the talent and stories shaping the continent’s future.”

With this event, the Group continues to serve as a cultural catalyst building powerful bridges between Africa’s creative voices and the world.

Saturday’s event was supported by Labadi Beach Hotel, Madmappers, Sound International, UK (an Idris Elba company), Wired Gear Pro Enterprise, Standard Chartered, Veuve du Vernay, ABL Club Beer, AkunaPod and Akuna Wallet.

Akuna Group is a creative company from the Global South with a bold vision: to become one of the world’s leading entertainment companies built on storytelling, character-driven franchises, and immersive experiences across film, television, creative hubs and parks, and consumer products.

Structured as a branded house, Akuna is developing the capacity to create and monetise original content IP across global platforms, with a long-term goal of building a legacy in family entertainment and franchise development.

With entities in London, the UAE, the US, Ghana, Zanzibar, and Sierra Leone, Akuna operates through investment and strategic partnerships driven by the belief that creativity is capital.

Our vision is to become the creative engine that spotlights iconic franchises across cinema, television, attractions, and interactive content.