Latest Kenyan Movies News & Updates

MoviesLatest Kenyan Movies News & Updates
Zari defends Shakib’s english ahead of Netflix’s Young, Famous & AfricanZarinah Hassan, popularly known as Zari, took to the internet to defend her husband, Shakib Lutaaya, after netizens mocked his English-speaking skills ahead of the third season of Netflix’s all-African stars reality show Young, Famous & African, in which he features.
Best Kenyan movies & series of 2024: A must-watch listBest Kenyan movies & series of 2024: A must-watch list
The Sh100 request that forever changed life of 'Mother-in-law' star Mzee MwambaPeter Maina, popularly known as Mzee Edmund Mwamba, became a household name for his role as the family patriarch in the Citizen TV drama Mother-in-Law.
How Andrew Levi went from laid-back cool kid to 'Sketchy Africans' comic geniusThis new Andrew Levi role in 'Sketchy Africans' will crack your ribs—Forget about Junior, the cool, laid-back gentleman!
Daddie Marto & wife Koku Lwanga to host new dating reality show [Trailer]Premiering on 6 December 2024, the 13-part series promises a refreshing take on the complexities of modern love.
Where are 'Machachari' actors now? Surprising life changes after iconic showThe beloved Kenyan TV drama Machachari captured the hearts of viewers during its near-decade run, turning its young cast into household names. But what became of the stars after the cameras stopped rolling? Today, the former child actors and supporting cast members have pursued diverse paths—some thriving in the creative arts, while others have embraced entirely new ventures. Here's a look at where the Machachari icons are now and the inspiring journeys they've undertaken.
10 interesting facts about Dorea Chege of 'Neema' seriesDorea Chege's Biography: age, parents, acting career, hubby, mansion & business
Phil Director, Ken Ambani among 4 African film-makers on exclusive U.S tourAward-winning Kenyan thespians Philip Karanja, known as Phil Director, and Kenneth Ambani are in the United States on the invitation to the 2024 American Film Showcase's Film and TV Leadership Initiative.
Sanaipei Tande returns to screens in new drama film '2 Asunder' [Trailer]Anticipated drama film '2 Asunder' is set to premiere worldwide in mid-November 2024.
'Boda Love’ film wins hearts with perfect blend of romance & laughter [Trailer]On Friday, September 20, 'Boda Love', the much-anticipated romantic comedy from Jabali Film, premiered to an enthusiastic audience at Anga Cinema Diamond Plaza.
How 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to shine on TVHow Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to make a stunning comeback on screen
Star-studded cast in new Kenyan first-ever sci-fi series [Trailer]Multi-award-winning Kenyan director Likarion Wainaina, best known for the critically acclaimed Supa Modo, is set to make waves once again with his latest venture, Subterranea.
Story of 'Nawi', 14-year-old girl who sacrificed her life to give women a voiceThe film ‘Nawi’ tells the tale of a courageous 14-year-old girl named Nawi, who, despite the weight of familial expectations and societal norms, believes that her future is bright.
5 Kenyan movies on Netflix that will make you laugh, cry & reflect on lifeTop 5 Kenyan films on Netflix that will make you fall in love with Kenya
Producer Sammy Dee's inspiration behind new reality TV show 'Nai-Rich' [Trailer]The show features Amber Ray, KRG the Don, Risper Faith, Kennedy Rapudo and Phoina Wambui
Nick Kwach named best actor in East Africa at Zanzibar International Film FestivalZanzibar Film Festival crowns Nick Kwach Best Actor in East Africa for his role in 'Otis Janam'
8 interesting things about 'Neema' series actor Fidel MaithyaThe many faces of Fidel Maithya: Actor, producer, and basketball enthusiast
All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]Otamatsuri is a multi-entertainment convention for the youth, featuring entertainment, content and experiences from the world of anime, manga, music, movies, TV shows, merchandise and more!
Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on NetflixCoast-based film enthusiasts are celebrating a landmark achievement with the premiering of 'Mvera' on Netflix.
5 behaviours that show Michael Saruni's character in 'Toxic' is a narcissistMichael Saruni plays the role of Tim in Jackie Matubia's Toxic, a series that has garnered wide traction for its compelling storyline.