Months after a Sh8 million fundraiser led by TikTokers saw the completion of a comfortable house for Brian Chira’s grandmother, the elderly woman has revealed her intentions to sell the property.

Chira’s grandmother trended last week after announcing her desire to move into a container house.

Her comments left many puzzled and disappointed, but she has now clarified her reasons, citing security concerns and challenges with the location.

Not selling for financial reasons

Contrary to popular speculation, Chira's grandmother emphasised that she was not selling the house due to financial difficulties.

She assured the public that she still had money from the fundraiser and was committed to preserving it for a noble cause. The funds, she added, are being safeguarded to finance the education of Chira's youngest sibling.

I am not saying I will sell the house because I need the money. I have food for my kids. Hair and clothes are not an issue. The money you guys gave me—I have placed it somewhere and will never touch it because of this young Chira. We even have school fees for him. He will study and go to university.

Concerns over security & accessibility

During a TikTok live, the grandmother explained that the area where the house was built posed security risks.

"Money is the light of everything. When you have money, you can put out a tight security," she stated, hinting that financial resources are crucial for ensuring a secure environment.

Additionally, she noted that the location of the house was remote and far from the road she was accustomed to.

I have come from far, even educating these kids, and you all saw the rent arrears I had in my former house

She, however, apologised and promised to reinforce the house by adding an additional wire fence to improve security.

Loneliness and a plea for visits

Another reason for her desire to relocate is loneliness. Chira’s grandmother expressed a longing for companionship and requested visits from her late grandson’s friends.

Netizens react

The revelation of her decision has understandably upset many Tiktok users who contributed to the fundraiser.

For many, the project symbolised a tribute to the memory of Brian Chira, who passed away in March 2024.

His frequent desire to build a comfortable home for his grandmother inspired the TikTok community to take action and complete the project in August of the same year.

Some of the selling the house would mean disregarding the heartfelt efforts and cherished memories of Brian Chira. Some even advised her to stay off social media if she truly intended to sell it, warning against returning to seek help in the future.

Meanwhile, others sympathised with her, acknowledging that she deserves to live in a comfortable and secure environment.