Cartoon Comedian says yes to love in 'My Heart' & other top songs of the week

The Kenyan music scene is abuzz this week with fresh releases that showcase the diverse talents of our homegrown and regional artists.

From R&B and Gengetone to fusion beats, these tracks are already creating waves online.

Here’s a roundup of the hottest tracks released this week that you need to check out.

1. Kama Hauna – Nikita Kering’ ft. Scar Mkadinali & Ndovu Kuu

Kenyan R&B sensation Nikita Kering' has kicked off 2025 with a surprise collaboration, 'Kama Hauna', featuring rap heavyweights Scar Mkadinali and Ndovu Kuu.

This is Kering’s first release of the year, and it’s already winning over fans.

The track blends smooth R&B vocals with powerful rap verses, creating a seamless fusion of genres. Each artist brought their A-game, delivering an energetic and captivating performance.

2. Zama – Ethic

The Gengetone kings Ethic have returned with another hit titled 'Zama'. Following their much-anticipated comeback in 2025, this marks their second release after the popular track 'Ukitaka', which is still trending.

'Zama' has already earned a spot on YouTube Music’s trending list. The song carries vibrant lyrics that tackle themes of self-empowerment, relationships, and personal challenges.

With a catchy, repetitive chorus and relatable verses, Ethic reminds fans why they remain one of the most iconic groups in Kenya’s music industry.

3. Mbaya – Timmy Tdat ft. Ssaru

Timmy Tdat is back with a bang, teaming up with celebrated female rapper Ssaru for a new release, 'Mbaya'. This track brings a fresh, urban vibe with its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics.

The song explores the theme of secret admiration, with Timmy Tdat expressing his feelings for a crush. Ssaru complements the track with her signature witty bars and unique flow.

'Mbaya' is a perfect club anthem and has already gained traction among fans for its vibrant energy and relatable lyrics.

4. Child of Dawn EP - Vanexxa Akinyi (Cartoon Comedian)

Comedian-turned-singer Vanessa Akinyi, better known as Cartoon Comedian, has taken her music career to the next level with the release of her debut EP, 'Child of Dawn'.

The five-track project marks Vanessa’s full transition into music after deleting all her comedy skits from YouTube and social media, leaving behind only her songs.

One standout track from the EP is 'My Heart', which appears to be a heartfelt dedication to her partner. In the music video, Vanessa showcases a romantic moment where her partner proposes, and she says yes, pledging her love and commitment

5. Naoa – Rayvanny ft. Ali Kiba

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny has dropped stunning visuals for his track 'Naoa', featuring the legendary Ali Kiba.

The song is part of Rayvanny’s latest album, 'The Big One', and is a soulful celebration of love and commitment. In the song, he praises his partner’s charm and sweetness, promising that this time, he is ready to settle down and embrace love fully.