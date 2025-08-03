Crazy Kennar & Natalie welcome their baby with powerful testimony of restoration

Crazy Kennar and his partner Natalie Asewe have stepped into a new chapter with the birth of their baby.

The joyful news was shared by Natalie on Sunday, August 3, 2025 who took to social media with a photo showing her cuddling the baby with Crazy Kennar standing next to her hospital bed. Natalie gave a profound testimony of restoration as she welcomed the baby with a message that captured the depth of her joy and the weight of the good news coming after a challenging season in their parenthood journey.

She revealed that their newborn baby is a girl, handpicked by her brother in heaven in tribute to their late son.

Handpicked for earth by her brother in heaven🌈❤️ I present to you the God of restoration😍🥹 #rainbowbaby🌈.

Celebrations & congratulatory messages

The news sparked celebrations with congratulatory messages flooding the comments sections.

Abel Mutua: Congratulations Good People. What a testimony. Blessings upon Blessings.

Nadia Mukami: Congratulations❤️❤️❤️

Ben Cyco: I’m so happy for you guys, congratulations guys. This is such a beautiful testimony 👏❤️

Crazy Kennar & Natalie welcome baby with powerful testimony of restoration

Njugush spoke his blessings upon the parents and the baby while welcoming the good news writing:

Great news this fine morning!!!!!!!! Wishing y'all Health, Providence and lots of happiness ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

phil_director: Congratulationssss🥳🥳🥳👏🏾👏🏾

Willy Paul: Congratulations are in order mchekeshaji.

Flaqo agreed with Natalie’s powerful testimony in his congratulatory message writing:

Congratulations Kennatel🔥!!He restores🤍🤍

Testimony of restoration after a challenging season

Crazy Kennar and Natalie lost their son in December 2023, with the comedian sharing the sad news on stage during his ‘Happy Country’ show which happened four days after the devastating loss.

I was to surprise you that I am a father but unfortunately, my son died four days ago. It has been a very tough journey for me because we had to go through all that and at the same time do the show.

Natalie also shared the depth of her grief as a parent, expressing the unique agony of having carried and delivered a child she will never have the chance to raise.