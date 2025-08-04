International celebrities who hold African citizenship

Africa’s allure as a cradle of history, culture and opportunity is being rekindled not only by its own citizens but by some of the world’s most recognisable names.

From award-winning musicians to Hollywood stars, a growing number of international celebrities are formally embracing African nationality, whether to honour ancestral roots, support development projects or strengthen their ties to the motherland.

Ciara - Benin

On July 29, 2025, American singer-songwriter Ciara received Beninese citizenship under a law enacted in September 2024 that grants nationality to descendants of enslaved Africans who can prove lineage via DNA tests, archival records or testimonies.

American-Beninese singer Ciara

The ceremony in Cotonou, overseen by President Patrice Talon, highlighted Benin’s effort to confront its historical role in the transatlantic slave trade and to foster memorial tourism at sites such as the 'Door of No Return', the final exit point through which enslaved Africans were forced onto ships.

Stevie Wonder - Ghana

Music legend Stevie Wonder was formally naturalized as a Ghanaian citizen on May 13, 2024, at a ceremony held in Accra’s Jubilee House.

Stevie Wonder performing

President Nana Akufo-Addo conferred the certificate, acknowledging Wonder’s long-standing advocacy for Pan-African cultural unity and his decades of engagement with Ghana’s music and arts scene.

Idris Elba - Sierra Leone

British actor and producer Idris Elba, whose father was Sierra Leonean, was granted honorary Sierra Leonean citizenship on December 20, 2019.

Idris Elba, pictured at the world premiere of 'Hobbs & Shaw'

Sierra Leonean authorities issued him a diplomatic passport and appointed him a brand ambassador to promote tourism and investment, framing the move as part of post-Ebola image rebuilding.

Tiffany Haddish - Eritrea

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish officially became an Eritrean citizen in May 2019, reconnecting with her father’s homeland.

Tiffany Haddish

The naturalisation was confirmed by Eritrean diplomats following Haddish’s public expressions of pride in her East African roots and participation in national independence celebrations in Asmara.

Ludacris - Gabon

In January 2020, American rapper and actor Christopher 'Ludacris' Bridges, together with his Gabonese wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and their children, received Gabonese citizenship.

Ludacris

The ceremony celebrated his embrace of his spouse’s heritage and Gabon’s growing interest in reconnecting with the global African diaspora.

Akon - Senegal

Grammy-nominated singer and entrepreneur Akon holds dual U.S.–Senegalese nationality.

Akon spent his early childhood in Senegal but moved to the US at age seven, where he later rose to superstardom

Born in St. Louis to Senegalese parents and raised partly in Dakar, he has maintained his Senegalese citizenship since childhood, leveraging it for philanthropic projects such as 'Akon Lighting Africa' and the now-shelved 'Akon City' development in Senegal.

These global stars demonstrate how African citizenship has become more than a bureaucratic formality, it is a bridge between past and present, individual and community, global fame and local impact.

For Kenyans and other Africans, each celebrity passport story offers a reminder that nationality can serve as a catalyst for tourism, investment and cultural exchange.