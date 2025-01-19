Latest Kenyan Celebrity News & Updates

Details emerge on life of Otuoma’s baby mama before & after split with late footballer

A TikToker has sparked mixed reactions after sharing claims about the financial struggles of the late Ezekiel Otuoma's baby mama, identified as Nancy. TikToker alleged that Nancy has been using her daughter, Kimberly, to seek financial assistance, and does not prioritise the child’s well-being. The revelations have caused wide discussions, with Nyako stepping in to support Nancy and vowing to raise funds for her and her daughter.