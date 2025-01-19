Latest Kenyan Celebrity News & Updates

CelebritiesLatest Kenyan Celebrity News & Updates
Diamond’s confession after 3 years of dating Zuchu as fallout heats upDiamond gave the confession in the ongoing Young, Famous & African TV series.
Pierra Makena to make continental history in upcoming Australian gigThis milestone adds to DJ Pierra Makena's stellar career which she honoured by marking 15 years in the entertainment industry in 2024.
Dem Wa Facebook's manager explains decision to quit the job, after just 14 monthsAndrew Mwiko, manager behind Dem Wa Facebook's success, explains decision to part ways with the comedian after just 14 months. His announcement follows closely on the heels of Oga Obinna’s message, where he revealed he was leaving Dem Wa Facebook in the capable hands of her management team.
Zuchu deletes Wasafi tag from bio as legal feud with Diamond’s media house heats upTanzanian singer Zuchu has taken a bold step by removing the 'Wasafi signee' Tag from her bio. The 'Antenna' hitmaker has accused Wasafi Media, owned by her boss Diamond Platnumz, of bullying and harassment, citing that the ongoing treatment has affected her mental and physical health.
Details emerge on life of Otuoma’s baby mama before & after split with late footballerA TikToker has sparked mixed reactions after sharing claims about the financial struggles of the late Ezekiel Otuoma's baby mama, identified as Nancy. TikToker alleged that Nancy has been using her daughter, Kimberly, to seek financial assistance, and does not prioritise the child’s well-being. The revelations have caused wide discussions, with Nyako stepping in to support Nancy and vowing to raise funds for her and her daughter.
How scammers tricked Maureen Waititu into sending all her moneyKenyan digital creator Maureen Waititu has detailed how she fell victim to a new scam method where fraudsters accessed her phone details and stole all her money. She expressed frustration over the breach of her personal data and the lack of support from the service provider.
Gospel artist Martha Mwaipaja calls for prayers as conflict with family escalatesTanzanian Gospel singer Martha Mwaipaja has called on her fans to pray for her as she faces ongoing family challenges. This plea follows revelations from her mother, who claims that a house girl, now adopted by Martha, has stirred trouble within the family by alleging that Martha’s biological mother is someone else.
Pastor Ezekiel reacts after praise & worship man impregnates colleague [Video]The young woman disclosed her predicament, explaining that her romantic partner had abandoned her upon learning of her pregnancy.
Heartbreaking story that drove Hopekid to fight for autism awarenessHopekid revealed that autism awareness in Kenya remains limited, with even medical institutions often lacking adequate knowledge.
Nyaboke Moraa embarks on new recovery journey after devastating lossesI have been doing nothing but just sleep in my bedroom day and night, curtains not drawn, and drink myself silly to just get a few hours of sleep every day - Nyaboke Moraa
Why Nyako has ditched TikTok millions for honest workTikTok star and self-proclaimed ;President of TikTok', Nyako, has announced her decision to seek traditional work, citing concerns over the source of virtual gifts she has received. Nyako warned her followers about the potential dangers of accepting money from unknown gifters, suggesting that some of these funds might be linked to cult practices.
PHOTOS: Radio Jambo’s Lion Deh bids farewell to son Master Lion-manIn an emotional message during the service, Lion Deh thanked everyone for their prayers and support.
Tattoos will not take you to hell - Rev Jesse MwaiRev Jesse Mwai, senior pastor at CITAM Karen, has sparked a lively discussion after sharing his views on tattoos and their relationship with Christianity. He explained that tattoos, dreadlocks, and even music genres have no bearing on one’s spirituality or salvation, and urged Christians not to place unnecessary restrictions on their faith.
God had a plan - Diana Marua revisits time netizens labelled her 'too shosh' for BahatiDiana Marua has revisited a challenging chapter in her life when netizens labelled her 'shosh' for her husband, Bahati, because of their age difference. Sharing a throwback photo from seven years ago, Diana detailed struggles she faced, from online trolling to having no job or clear direction in life.
Lady who'left the home' for Rachael delivers hilarious tribute at Otuoma's burialDuring the burial of footballer Ezekiel Otuoma in Siaya, a lady named Sharon Atieno left mourners in stitches with her humorous and heartfelt tribute. Reflecting on her past with Otuoma, Sharon lightened the mood with witty stories, including how she 'left the home' for Rachael, his wife.
Khalif Kairo arrested again – Here’s all we knowFlamboyant city car dealer Khalif Kairo's challenges in business are far from over going by the recent development in which he was arrested for yet another time.
Emotional moments as Rachael introduces Kimberly Otuoma at memorialRachel Otuoma introduced a young girl, Witney otuoma, whom many online speculated might be the daughter of Ezekiel Otuoma. The young girl appeared deeply affected as she stood by Rachel's side, breaking down in tears while viewing Otuoma’s body and calling out 'Daddy' in uncontrollable wails.
Lion Deh shares heartbreaking details on tragic loss of sonLion’s son passed away on the morning of January 8, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., surrounded by his parents and close family members.
Family secrets spill as Kioko’s sister accuses him of hurting their mum's honourIn a dramatic twist to the ongoing family feud, YouTuber Kioko is facing accusations from his sister, Mama Tracy, who claims that he has been disrespecting their mother.
Shiquo Hiistyles announces job openings for Kenyans: How to applyShiquo Wa Hiistyles announces job openings to transform her business.