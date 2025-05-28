Fact check: Was Jowie Irungu among 57 pardoned by Ruto?

Recent reports circulating online have claimed that Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu, the man convicted for the 2018 murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, is among the 57 inmates who were recently pardoned by President William Ruto.



However, a closer look reveals that these claims are incorrect and based on a case of mistaken identity.

Understanding the power of mercy

Under Article 133 of the Constitution of Kenya, the President holds the Power of Mercy, which allows him to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicted offenders.



This power is typically exercised on the advice of the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (POMAC), a constitutional body tasked with reviewing petitions from prisoners seeking clemency.

The Power of Mercy may be granted in various forms, including:

A full pardon

Substitution of a sentence

Suspension of sentence

Conditional or unconditional release

READ ALSO: Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

This process follows a thorough vetting that includes input from the Judiciary, prison authorities, victims (where applicable), and other stakeholders to ensure fairness and justice.

The source of confusion: Who was actually pardoned?

The confusion stems from Gazette Notice No. 6488 dated May 8, 2025, which lists the names of inmates who benefited from the presidential clemency.

Among the beneficiaries is one Joseph Irungu Maina, a name strikingly similar to that of Joseph Irungu Kuria, popularly known as Jowie Irungu. This similarity led to the widespread yet false reports that Jowie had been pardoned.

Upon close examination, however, the prison records linked to Joseph Irungu Maina indicate a conviction that dates back to 2015.



This is notably three years before the 2018 murder of Monica Kimani for which Jowie Irungu was arrested, tried, and convicted. Their prison numbers, full names, and timelines of conviction clearly distinguish the two individuals.

Jowie Irungu's conviction and appeal

On February 9, 2024, after a trial spanning over five years, the High Court found Jowie Irungu guilty of murdering Monica Kimani.



Justice Grace Nzioka, who presided over the trial, pointed to multiple pieces of compelling evidence that led to his conviction:

His prior relationship with the victim, supported by witness accounts and phone data.

Use of a stolen ID to access Monica’s home.

Eyewitness reports detailing his clothing on the night of the murder.

Possession of a borrowed firearm under false pretences.

Testimonies placing him at the crime scene, with some witnesses stating he was the last person seen with the victim.

Following the conviction, Jowie was sentenced to death on March 13, 2024, and has since filed a notice of appeal against the ruling.

Meanwhile, his former co-accused and media personality Jacque Maribe was acquitted after the court found no evidence tying her to the crime scene or the victim.

Verdict: The Pardon claim is FALSE