How prison beauty queen Ruth Kamande graduated with law degree behind bars

Ruth Kamande, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for the 2015 stabbing death of her boyfriend, made headlines once again as she graduated with a law degree on November 26, 2024.

The ceremony took place at Kamiti Maximum Prison, where she was among several inmates who received their degrees in a program facilitated by the University of London in collaboration with Justice Defenders.

In her graduation speech, Kamande expressed gratitude to the Kenya Prison Service and the educational initiative that allowed inmates to pursue higher education.

"We are here to celebrate this new chapter with a new story which all of you have participated in rewriting," she stated, emphasising the transformative power of education behind bars.

She reflected on her journey, noting that her desire to study law was inspired by former Attorney General Githu Muigai, who had previously offered her support during her legal battles.

Kamande's path to graduation is particularly poignant given her past. Initially sentenced to death for the brutal murder of her boyfriend , she has since had her sentence commuted to life imprisonment by President William Ruto in July 2023.

Her case has drawn significant media attention not only because of the crime but also due to her striking appearance and previous participation in beauty contests within the prison system .

During the ceremony, Kamande highlighted the importance of education as a means of rehabilitation and empowerment for inmates.

She acknowledged fellow graduates and encouraged them to use their legal knowledge to advocate for those who are marginalied and voiceless in society.

This graduation marks a significant milestone for Kamande and other inmates involved in the program, showcasing how education can serve as a pathway to personal transformation even in the most challenging circumstances.

Justice Defenders program

Founded in 2007 as the African Prisons Project, it operates as a registered nonprofit in the United States and a charity in the United Kingdom, focusing its efforts across several African countries, including Kenya and Uganda.

Legal Education and Training

Justice Defenders aims to make justice accessible by offering paralegal training and law degrees to prisoners and prison staff . The organisation has established programs in 46 prisons where participants learn about various aspects of the criminal justice system, including constitutional law, criminal procedure, and human rights.