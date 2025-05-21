Fans, celebrities rally around Massawe Japanni as she loses loved one

Radio Jambo presenter and media personality Massawe Japanni is in mourning following the passing of her beloved father, Mzee Massawe.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed through a deeply emotional post shared on her social media platforms, leaving fans and fellow celebrities expressing their condolences and support during this difficult time.

A painful loss

The mother of three posted a black candle accompanied by a short message that read, “May my papa rest in peace. Oh death.”



The message immediately struck a chord with her followers, many of whom flooded her comments section with comforting words.

Massawe revealed that she had to fly home because of the demise and it was the worst flight she took. Describing the experience, she shared, “The worst flight I had to take,” offering a glimpse into the emotional turmoil she faced while travelling to reunite with her grieving family.

Remembering Mzee Massawe

Just a few months earlier, in January, Massawe had shared heartwarming moments with her father through photos on social media. In the pictures, both father and daughter were seen wearing matching outfits, beaming with joy.

She captioned the images with the words, “With my dad 😍😍 Mzee Massawe,” a post that now stands as a cherished memory of their close bond.

Mzee Massawe’s passing has not only touched Massawe's fans but also her colleagues in the media industry, many of whom took to social media to express their sympathy and share messages of support.

A Husband’s Tribute

Massawe’s husband, Tom Japanni , also paid tribute to his father-in-law, expressing his sorrow using the Arabic phrase “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi Raji'un,” which translates to “Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return.”

His post served as a solemn and respectful acknowledgment of the loss, reflecting the family's faith and the moment's gravity.

Support from colleagues and celebrities

The news of Mzee Massawe’s passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from fellow media personalities, entertainers, and fans who have worked with or been touched by Massawe's vibrant presence in the industry.

Her Radio Jambo colleague and co-host, Gidi, shared a heartfelt message on social media: “My sister Massawe Japanni, pole sana for the loss. May your dad rest in peace.”

Other prominent figures who joined in sending their condolences include singer and actress Sanaipei Tande, who wrote: “Pole sana dear. Mola amrehemu na awape nguvu na jamani wakati huu. Rambirambi zangu kwako na kwa familia yote,” asking for God’s mercy upon the departed and strength for the family.

Radio host Maina Kageni also expressed his sympathy, stating: “Pole sana dear. My most sincere condolences to you and your family. We are here for you and praying for you! ❤️❤️”

Media personality Nana Owiti added her voice to the many mourners with an emotional message: “Ooooh! I’m so so sorry for your loss 🫂❤️ Sending you God’s infinite endurance for you and your family during this very trying time.”

Actress and businesswoman Brighit Shigadi also shared a comforting message, saying: “So sorry for your loss Massawe, may God give you the strength you need during this tough period. ♥️”

A community in mourning

The wave of tributes has demonstrated the tight-knit nature of Kenya’s media and entertainment industry, where many consider each other family.

Massawe, a respected radio presenter known for her bold voice and relatable discussions, has earned admiration not only for her professional work but also for her candidness and warmth off-air.

As she takes time to grieve and be with her family, messages of love and support continue to pour in, reminding her that she is not alone during this painful period.