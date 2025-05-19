Nation FM unveils fresh weekday line-up featuring Shatta Bway & Claudia Naisabwa

Nation FM has rolled out a revamped weekday programme, welcoming a star-studded team that includes seasoned radio host Shatta Bway and media personality Claudia Naisabwa.

The new line-up, unveiled this week, signals the station’s bold move to shake up its content offering and attract a more diverse audience.

Shatta Bway joins Nation FM after Radio 47 exit

Shatta Bway, known for his vibrant personality and captivating presence on air, makes his way to Nation FM after his recent exit from Radio 47.

This marks the third major radio station in his career, having previously hosted shows at Radio Citizen and Radio 47. He now takes the reins of Rockers Nation, which airs from 8:00 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday.

Claudia Naisabwa makes radio debut

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa, best known for her work in television and digital content, is making her debut in radio.

She will co-host Vibe Shift alongside Brian Aseli from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Other new additions and show schedule

Also joining Nation FM’s new line-up are Barbra Koinange, Harry Araka and Nyanduko Nyabuto. Barbra will host Praise Break from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., easing listeners into the day with uplifting gospel music.

The weekday breakfast show will remain intact, airing simultaneously on radio and TV from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., will be helmed by Eric Latiff, Janet Mbugua and Mariam Bishar.

The drive-time slot, Ride and Vibe, will be hosted by Harry and Nyanduko from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., promising energy-packed afternoons for commuters and evening listeners.

Competition stiff in radio listenership rankings

According to recent audience data, Citizen Radio leads the Kenyan radio market with a 17.3% share, a position it has maintained for over two decades.

Radio47, though only two years old, has surged to second place with 7.5%. Kameme Radio follows with 6.9%, while Ramogi FM and Radio Jambo tie at 6.1%.