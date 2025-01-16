Gospel artist Martha Mwaipaja calls for prayers as conflict with family escalates

Renowned Tanzanian gospel singer Martha Mwaipaja has openly asked her fans for prayers as she navigates an emotional family conflict that has left her drained.

Martha, famous for her hits 'Sipiganangi Mwenyewe' and 'Nifundishe Kunyamaza', made the plea following accusations from her sister, Beatrice Mwaipaja, that she has neglected their family despite her public success.

Beatrice, also a gospel singer known for tracks like 'Usinipite Mwokozi' and 'Moyo Wangu Tulia', criticised Martha for failing to support their family.

Martha Mwaipaja asks fans to pray for her

In a video on her social media platforms, Martha encouraged her fans never to wish for certain hardships in life.

She expressed that she leaves everything in God's hands, as He alone knows everyone’s true intentions.

In this world, never wish to face certain challenges. That is why I earnestly ask anyone who loves me and wants to see me thrive to pray for me.

The mother of one said that she lacks the strength to defend herself and has learned to rely on God for justice.

I don’t have the grace to explain or defend myself much. I’ve learned to let God defend me. He examines our hearts and knows where we fall short. There are times when, no matter how much you explain yourself, people won’t understand. In such moments, I leave it to God’s truth and justice to speak for me.

Martha revealed the deep emotional toll the situation has taken on her, saying it has caused physical and mental anguish.

Naamisha kabisa niombee kwa sababu ni mambo yanaumiza mpaka unaskia mifupa, damu na akili zinauma.

Family struggles & accusations

The ongoing family drama took a public turn when Martha’s mother accused the singer of neglecting them since adopting a house girl who now lives with her as her child.

According to Martha’s mother, their family lived harmoniously before the arrival of the house girl, who now shares Martha’s surname.

The mother further alleged that the house girl instigated trouble by claiming that Martha’s biological mother was someone else.

Despite these claims, Martha’s mother is certain of her relationship with her daughter, as she gave birth to her at home with the assistance of Martha’s grandmother.

Cry for reconciliation

In her plea, Martha’s mother expressed hope that the singer would return home and resolve the misunderstandings. She emphasised that the family once shared a strong bond and urged Martha to work towards rebuilding it.

Fans and followers have since shared mixed reactions, with some sympathising with Martha’s predicament and others urging her to prioritise her family.