Khaligraph shows off genius move saving him millions on music videos

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has addressed growing criticism over his repeated use of his mansion as the primary location for shooting his music videos.

In a recent behind-the-scenes reveal of his latest track The Purge, the rapper showed fans how his home was purposefully designed to accommodate his artistic vision, despite the online backlash from strangers urging him to seek alternative locations.

Behind the scenes of his new song ‘The Purge’

The music video for 'The Purge', which has already amassed over 335,000 views on YouTube, showcases Khaligraph’s lyrical prowess and a visually engaging set.

What caught many fans by surprise, however, is the fact that the entire video was shot at his own residence. The rapper revealed that this was always part of the plan when he was building his mansion.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, Khaligraph gives a glimpse into the minimal logistical requirements of the shoot.

Most of the effort, he said, went into setting up the space and organising transport. The home, beyond its grand size, features a gym, a mini basketball court, and a convertible space that can be adapted for different creative purposes.

Intentional design for creativity

According to Khaligraph, the decision to build a house that could double up as a creative studio was deliberate.

He expressed his frustration over being criticised for consistently using his home in his visuals, stating that people failed to understand the thought process behind his investment.

In a strongly-worded video shared on his Instagram stories on Sunday, 29 June 2025, the rapper said: “Some are like, ‘Why are you shooting music videos in your house? You need to change locations and be serious.’ What do you think I built this house for?”

He went on to explain that using his own space not only allows him creative freedom but also helps him avoid unnecessary spending on hired locations, which some fans might later use to mock him.

Khaligraph Jone's mansion

A response to unsolicited advice

Khaligraph did not mince words when addressing the influx of unsolicited advice from strangers on social media.

He noted that many of the messages he receives are from people he has never met, yet they feel entitled to micromanage his creative direction.

Look, I have been receiving a lot of unsolicited advice in my direct messages lately. Strangers keep sending me advice. Some people say, ‘Oh, we have noticed that all your videos are being shot in the same location.'

According to him, the idea that filming at home is a sign of stagnation is misguided. He reminded critics that he has previously shot high-quality videos in multiple countries, including South Africa, the United States, and Nigeria.

“Do you want me to hire a house just so you can disrespect me? I have filmed videos in many places all over the world, South Africa, America, Nigeria, everywhere. Do you think I will let you take my money? No way,” he stated.

The rapper was candid about his budget priorities, noting that he is no longer willing to spend on external locations to meet arbitrary expectations. He clarified that filming at home is not due to financial constraints but rather a strategic decision.

“I know what I’m doing. I have no more money to hire locations for my videos,” he said. His point was clear: the house was built not just as a personal haven, but as a multifunctional space capable of hosting world-class productions.