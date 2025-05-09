Laughter, tears & praises flow for Edward Kwach during memorial service

Family, friends and colleagues on Wednesday, May 7, gathered at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to pay tribute to Edward Kwach, who succumbed to Meningitis at the age of 52.

Edward, a beloved media personality and creative force, left behind a legacy of laughter, love, and unwavering dedication to family and work.



His memorial service brought together a diverse group of mourners, including family members, colleagues from the media and entertainment industry, and friends who shared heartfelt tributes in his honour.

A brother's unbreakable bond

Edward’s youngest brother, Edgar Kwach, delivered a moving tribute that brought him to tears.



Recalling the events of the day Edward passed away, Edgar shared the profound bond they shared and the heartbreak of his sudden departure.

On the day he passed away I had gone to see him over lunch as I have been doing over the past month. We laughed because he had a really serious physiotherapy session and I told him goodbye and that I would see him in the evening after work.

But the evening brought tragedy. Edgar received a call from the hospital saying Edward was having trouble breathing.

“I rushed there… they were trying to resuscitate him,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion. “I will miss him, a good big brother to me who was never ashamed to let me know he loved me.”

Edgar described Edward as the only man he ever let kiss him on the cheek and remembered how his brother never called him by his name but affectionately referred to him as 'Sebo'.

When the news got out the response was the same—say it isn’t so. When we started planning your final journey, the response was—are we together?



My guy, am I ready to let you go? No, I am not. But your humour and never-say-never attitude will stay with me forever. This isn't a humour and never-say-never attitude will stay with me forever. This isn't a goodbye; it's a see you later.

A mother’s deepest pain

Edward’s mother delivered a heart-wrenching message filled with both sorrow and celebration. She spoke of their deep connection, born of the fact that they shared the same birthday—March 27.

It still feels like a bad dream that I will wake up from. This is without a doubt the toughest thing I have had to do in my life. As I mourn Carey, I also celebrate you.

Calling him by his family nickname, Carey, she reflected on their special bond. “Son, you never called me mummy. You called me the Queen or Jaber,” she said proudly.

She recalled how she had driven herself to hospital to give birth to Edward, to the astonishment of the nurses. Her tribute highlighted Edward’s respectful and loving nature.

You weren’t just my son, you were my best friend. You never answered me back no matter what I said to you. You would sometimes make fun of me and say you will make me spoil my voice—and you know my voice is money.

Through the pain, she found solace in knowing that Edward was loved by many. “Your legacy will live in our hearts forever. I am so proud to be your mother.”

A father’s reflection

Justice Richard Otieno Okwach, Edward’s father, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming show of support and reflected on his son's impactful life.

“As a family, we are very grateful to all of you,” he said, noting how difficult it can be to describe a person who was so well known and loved.

Anyone can recognise an elephant in the middle of the day, but if you ask them to describe it, they may not be able to do so.

Justice Okwach marvelled at the widespread admiration Edward commanded.

“If he was anything other than a God-fearing person, you would compare him with a cult leader,” he remarked. “The way Carey lived his life, he had a dream, kissed and succeeded in achieving his mission.”

He recalled visiting Edward in hospital the Sunday before his death and sensing that his son’s days were numbered.

Although he has died young, he has achieved a lot. He was part of the engine of the family and very creative.

A nurse’s tribute

Among those who spoke was Madeline Chepkemoi, a nurse who cared for Edward during his final days. She remembered him not just as a patient but as a remarkable human being.

Edward was more than just a patient. He was a person of extraordinary strength and resilience, and we will remember his kindness and compassion.