Edward Kwach's Biography: Family background, radio career and personal challenges

Introduction

Edward Carey Kwach was a celebrated Kenyan radio personality, media executive, and voice-over artist whose deep voice and engaging presence made him one of the most beloved figures on Kenyan airwaves.



With a career that spanned over two decades, Kwach left a lasting imprint on stations such as Capital FM, Homeboyz Radio, Kiss FM, Nation FM, and Urban Radio.



He was known not only for his commanding delivery and musical intuition but also for his candid reflections on fame, personal growth, and redemption.

Early life and education

Edward Carey Kwach was born in 1981 into a family rooted in the legal profession. His father, Justice Richard Kwach, was a renowned judge who gained national prominence through a series of high-profile legal cases before joining the judiciary.

Growing up in an environment shaped by law and discipline, Kwach initially pursued a career in law, studying the subject formally.



However, the media world called to him early. At just 14, he made his first appearance in the limelight through a Coca-Cola marketing campaign — a moment that hinted at his future in broadcasting.

Despite his pivot to media, Kwach’s legal background continued to serve him well, especially in areas such as contract negotiation and corporate engagement.

Edward Kwach's career

Kwach’s media journey began in the early 2000s, and he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a household name across multiple major radio stations in Kenya and the East African region.

Early radio career: He captivated audiences with his powerful voice and sharp wit at Capital FM, Homeboyz Radio, Kiss FM, and EA FM. His ability to connect with listeners made his shows must-listen radio.

Nation FM & East African expansion: From September 2010 to January 2014, Kwach served as a Senior Presenter at Nation Media Group, where he was also involved in sales, marketing, and training.



Following this, he joined Urban Radio 102.5 FM in Kisumu as Director of Corporate Affairs and Programs Controller (2014–2016), co-hosting the breakfast show with Chris Okinda and Brian Oduor.



His voice was also heard across East Africa, particularly during his time at East Africa Radio in Tanzania.

Leadership roles: In 2016, Kwach founded and directed Stredman Group, a media and marketing company offering services in PR, event production, media buying, and procurement. He remained Director until his passing in 2025.

“There will be a point where you will be number one — you will have the number one show on the radio and on TV,” Kwach wrote in a letter to his younger self, capturing the heights of his broadcasting career.

Personal life

Kwach was engaged to his long-term partner, Dee Muigai, a former model and entrepreneur. The couple announced their engagement in 2014 and shared a strong bond away from the spotlight.

Those close to him described Kwach as introspective, passionate about music, and deeply reflective about his life journey. He often used his platform to speak openly about the pressures of fame and the toll it can take on personal growth and mental health.

Challenges and controversies

Despite his professional success, Kwach was open about his personal struggles. In a widely circulated letter to his younger self in 2021, he admitted that issues with alcohol and a sense of entitlement led to several career setbacks.

“You will be doing daft things. Daft things involving alcohol and hubris. Don’t. You will lose your job and you will regret it,” he reflected candidly.

READ ALSO: 9 unwritten rules of being a news anchor in Kenya

He also faced frequent run-ins with the law, which he attributed to misunderstandings and a rebellious streak fuelled by his complex relationship with fame.

Nevertheless, he showed resilience, using each setback as a springboard for reinvention and growth — a quality admired by many in the media industry.

Legacy and impact

Kwach passed away on April 28, 2025, while receiving treatment for meningitis. His death was announced by family spokesperson Michael Okwiri, who expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a beloved son and brother.

Hot 96 FM presenter and cousin Nick Odhiambo paid tribute, saying:

When he entered radio in the 90s, it made my dream of joining the field feel more attainable. We enjoyed a friendly rivalry... I will continue to keep that dream alive.