Mr Vee subtly agrees with Bahati as he clarifies being locked out over rent

Veteran gospel singer and celebrated songwriter Mr Vee has come forward to clarify claims made by fellow musician Bahati regarding his financial struggles and alleged mistreatment by the gospel fraternity.

During a recent podcast episode, Bahati opened up about his decision to distance himself from gospel music.



He cited toxic behaviour within the community as one of the major reasons behind his exit, stating that even artists who have written hit songs were being mistreated and left to struggle without support.

Bahati’s claims on gospel industry mistreatment

Bahati specifically mentioned Mr Vee, suggesting that the songwriters were neglected despite their immense contribution to the industry.



He went on to allege that Mr Vee had even been locked out of his house due to unpaid rent, yet the artistes he had written songs for had failed to support him.

In a passionate expression of frustration, Bahati stated: “Mr Vee anafungiwa nyumba na kama ameandika izo song zote mtu hamshikii simu, tuko gospel gani?”

Mr Vee clears the air

In response, Mr Vee did not shy away from addressing Bahati’s remarks. However, he clarified that the information being circulated was inaccurate and may have stemmed from a misunderstanding.



He firmly denied claims that he was ever unable to pay his rent or that he had been locked out of his house.

Sasa nani anamisinform ndugu yangu Baha, mtu ameenda amepatia tu Baha story alafu unamumisinform. Story si mbaya lakini si uambie tu Baha ukweli… and I know it's not your fault bro Baha, mi najua that was not your point ati Mimi siezi afford rent nimefungiwa nyumba.

He added that while he understood the intention behind Bahati’s message, it was important to speak the truth and avoid spreading inaccurate narratives.



“Nmeona comments zimeenda mpaka sijui wapi but mm sijai shindwa kulipa nyumba,” he said, reaffirming that he had always managed his finances and responsibilities.

A broader issue of fairness in gospel music

Despite the miscommunication, Mr Vee expressed support for the point Bahati was making regarding fairness and accountability in the gospel industry.



He acknowledged that issues of betrayal and failed agreements are real and need to be addressed if the community is to thrive.

“All the same Baha ako na valid points,” Mr Vee conceded. “Anasema kama mko na deals na watu, kuchezana is not the way to go about it. So kama Kuna agreement mko nayo na mtu fuatilia tu upatie mtu kilicho chake.”

A decorated songwriter with a lasting impact

Mr Vee, whose real name is Venanzio Githae, has penned some of the most memorable gospel hits in Kenya. Notably, he is credited for writing ‘Mwema’, performed by Mercy Masika.



The song took the airwaves by storm and went on to win numerous awards, becoming one of the most iconic gospel tracks in the region.

In addition to writing for others, Mr Vee has also had a successful music career of his own. His song ‘Wa Maana’ performed well and continues to be remembered fondly by gospel music lovers.

A message of peace and respect

In closing, Mr Vee reiterated that he holds no grudges against anyone and prefers to maintain peace and mutual respect.