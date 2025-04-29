Jabidii gives Bahati a reality check after 'harsh' sentiments on gospel music

Gospel singer Jabidii has strongly criticised Bahati following his recent remarks about the state of the Kenyan gospel music industry and why he quit.



In a recent interview on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Bahati, who transitioned from gospel to secular music, claimed he left the gospel scene due to overwhelming negativity and hypocrisy.

Bahati- The hate was too much

During the podcast episode, Bahati opened up about his decision to step away from gospel music, citing toxic behaviour within the community.

I never planned to leave the gospel but the hate was too much and pretence hadi unaeza ona God hatabariki hii kitu uache kutumia jina Yesu apa.

He further highlighted the disunity among gospel artistes, pointing out that even those considered deeply spiritual failed to show genuine love and support for each other.

Yaani unaskia hata hawa wamama wenye ni spiritual hawapendani. Tukuwe wakweli, it was too much and mm si mtumishi wa Mungu mimi ni mtoto wa Mungu.

Bahati also mentioned the struggles faced by fellow artiste Mr Vee, alleging a lack of support within the gospel fraternity.

Mr Vee anafungiwa nyumba na kama ameandika izo song zote mtu hamshikii simu, tuko gospel gani?

Jabidii - Gospel is not dead

However, Jabidii, one of the top-charting gospel musicians currently, offered a contrasting view. He dismissed Bahati’s sentiments, affirming that the gospel industry remains vibrant and resilient despite facing challenges.

Unajua acha nikwambie wale wenye walibaki wamenyamaza alafu wale wametoka wanaongea sana, gospel haijai kufa.

He explained that the apparent decline in visibility was largely due to the withdrawal of investors, rather than the collapse of the genre itself.

Ni ile tu investors walitoka ndio maana unaona zile awards zile show kubwa kubwa zilienda na wale walitoka walijua ndo maana hawangengoja.

According to Jabidii, gospel music has continued to thrive quietly and is now making a strong comeback.

"Unajua hata saizi gospel 2025 umerudi. Unajua gospel imekuwa ikiogopwa all this time na hata 2025 ndo hii imerudi, gospel ndo hufunza hawa watu wengine trends," he noted, adding that gospel artistes contribute significantly to setting industry trends.

Talent and ministry: The core of gospel industry

Jabidii further stressed that gospel music is not only about ministry but also about immense talent, which explains why it has often been a target of criticism.

"Gospel apart from ministr kun talent ndio maana inaogopwa," he said.

He challenged those who left gospel music for secular careers, suggesting that their departure was motivated by financial interests rather than genuine calling.

But gospel hiakudedi ni juu wenye walikuwa wanatoa pesa walitoka so kama ww ni mjanja na hukuwa for God ukaamue uende iyo side ingine.

Jabidii acknowledged that the industry went through a difficult period, which he described as a “seven-year drought”, but insisted that the core gospel artistes remained steadfast.

Defending gospel’s contribution to Bahati’s success

In a passionate defence of the gospel community, Jabidii reminded Bahati that it was the gospel industry that laid the foundation for his success.

Do you know hakuna mtu alipewa support kama Bahati, amemake whatever amemake from Gospel so akiongea Ivo iyo ni kukosea Mungu heshima.